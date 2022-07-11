ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Toxic Social Media Accounts Don't Deserve Your Follow. Here's How To Spot Them.

By Ashley Broadwater
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2RFZ_0gYjNCyt00

Influencers are gaining popularity across social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Sometimes, those creators are also experts, such as therapists or doctors, who have helpful insight on how to stay healthy , have a happy relationship and help you love your body . Pretty cool (and accessible), right?

But what happens when people pose as experts and/or share convincing misinformation ? It’s easy to fall into those traps and believe sentiments that are untrue, or worse, harmful or radicalizing .

They can be more toxic than we might realize, especially at the start. “The chronic consumption of normalized toxic content over years is also dehumanizing and can contribute to susceptibility towards extremism and violence,” said Dana Coester , a professor at West Virginia University who studies technology, community media, journalism and more. “And finally, true threats are obscured or indistinguishable in their proximity to a backdrop where violence and harmful content is the norm.”

However, deciphering when something is harmful can be difficult when it’s not always upsetting or seems to be helpful in some small way. To help you curate a positive social media feed, experts shared some red flags to be aware of as you scroll.

They share suggestions in a shame-based or morality-based way

According to Brittany Morris, a licensed therapist at Thriveworks in Chesapeake, Virginia , who specializes in body image, self-esteem and the impact social media has on our mental health , “individuals preaching lifestyle changes which include restrictions and shame, and use morality-based language for things that have no morality, such as food,” are ones you don’t want to follow.

“Oftentimes, lifestyle changes create all-or-nothing thinking with little regard to each person’s individual needs and circumstances,” she explained. “Additionally, creating morality where there is none keeps people looped into things due to fear of failure or fear of doing something ‘bad.’”

This sign may be especially common in videos about weight, food, dieting and exercise. If one of them pops up, remember you’re not a “bad” person for eating dessert or skipping workouts. (And then unfollow the person who made you feel like you were.)

They promote an unrealistic lifestyle

You know the TikTok trend about “that girl” ? The perfect one who wakes up early, drinks a smoothie and makes her bed daily without fail? Or maybe you’ve read tweets about replacing all TV-watching with podcasts and reading.

Yeah, that’s not super helpful (or realistic).

“For example, this can be someone that posts having a morning routine that includes journaling, meditation, a walk, a shower, making a home-cooked meal, etc., daily,” said Rebecca Leslie, a licensed psychologist with the online practice, Best Within You . “While this sounds wonderful, it is unrealistic for so many of us and can make us feel less-than.”

As Khloe Kardashian — who can be problematic in her own right (her show was “Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian”) — said, “You don’t get an award for watching less TV.” Just saying.

Remember that you are a demographic. Ask yourself what you are being sold. Therapist Amy Reznik

They give tips without the credentials to back it up

Lots of people share tips related to healthy eating, weight loss and fitness — but don’t believe their claims too quickly.

“You want the individual you are following [or] taking advice from to be trained in that area,” Morris said. “Individuals who practice with no credentials can cause harm by giving wrong information … It is important to remember that experiencing something personally does not make you an expert to others.”

There is nuance, though. Personal anecdotes can be valuable. People can be knowledgeable without having a degree, and not all people with credentials share accurate information. There’s no doubt about that. But listen to the research the poster shares, and do your own research.

They encourage secrecy and discussion of dark, upsetting or offensive topics

Some keywords to look out for: “private,” “offensive” and “report.”

“A lot of meme accounts aimed at adolescents and teens intentionally promote their edgy status with bios that include profiles requiring DMs for acceptance into private clubs (‘Private club, request to get in’), warnings (‘Not for the easily offended’) and direct challenges to not report offensive content to platforms or parents (‘I dare you to not report’ and even ‘Don’t tell your parents’),” Coester explained.

Dark content can be common for teens, but there’s a fine line between “normal” and dangerous. “It’s just that since online spaces are porous, it’s a short path to increasingly toxic adjacent content,” Coester said. “There are no guardrails.”

For example, realizing you’re not alone in your depression and letting yourself “feel the feels” can be helpful. But before you know it, you can easily go down a rabbit hole full of dangerous triggers with some of these videos.

“Any posts [or] profiles discussing self-harm or depression in an unproductive way, glorifying self-harm or portraying it as a solution are very harmful to people who are currently experiencing mental health challenges,” explained Sophie Janicke-Bowles , a positive media psychologist and assistant professor at Chapman University . “They can further exacerbate their symptoms and reinforce a downward spiral into more depression.”

They try to sell you something, such as a weight loss product

Many influencers make money from advertising products and partnering with companies. It’s not always a bad thing, just something to be cautious about.

“Remember that you are a demographic. Ask yourself what you are being sold,” said Amy Reznik, a therapist at Flourish Psychology in Brooklyn, New York.

Be especially careful with weight loss dieting products or ideas. You’ve probably seen this content a lot, given the diet culture industry is worth $72 billion .

“We know that fad diets and crash diets do not work,” Leslie said. “They tend to lead to weight cycling, which is harmful for your health. Be very cautious of any account that is promoting a quick fix or selling weight loss products.”

They engage in toxic positivity

“If an account uses phrases such as, ‘good vibes only’ or ‘don’t complain when you have it better than others,’ it’s a sign that the account promotes toxic positivity rather than authenticity and vulnerability,” said Fatema Jivanjee-Shakir﻿ , primary therapist at The Renfrew Center .

Remember, it’s okay to be sad, angry or another “socially unacceptable” emotion. Your feelings are valid, and surrounding yourself with people who believe the same is crucial.

“When we are surrounded by people and spaces (online or in person) that do not hold room for our true selves, it can lead to a sense of disconnection and isolation that negatively impacts our mental health,” Jivanjee-Shakir said.

They make you feel bad about yourself

Any account that makes you feel bad about yourself is one to unfollow. Maybe they’re toxic in general, or just for you. It doesn’t matter. If you finish their video feeling insecure, unhappy, depressed, anxious or something similar, it’s a no.

“While it may not be the intention of the account creator, following social media accounts that have a negative impact on you is going to affect your mood, your motivation and your overall happiness,” said Shannon Garcia, a psychotherapist in private practice at States of Wellness Counseling in Illinois and Wisconsin.

She shared some examples, such as influencers who never repeat outfits, people you no longer want in your sphere IRL (who will probably post about how great their life is, even without you in it), and friends who share endless news stories that cause you to “doomscroll,” or watch endless negative videos about the state of the world.

“Hit the unfollow button. Prioritize yourself,” Garcia said. “You are taking care of yourself and your wellbeing. You matter.”

They share perfect (edited) images

“A picture may be worth a thousand words, but are they true?” Reznik said. “Keep an eye out for accounts that rely heavily on filters. Images aren’t just people, but elaborate vacations, Norman Rockwell-level family photos and food delicacies off ‘The Great British Baking Show.’”

There is a difference between posting content you feel confident about and altering that content to the point it’s not real anymore. “We know that we do like to always put our best side forward on social media, [but] doing so in a highly inauthentic way, or even telling lies, can be harmful to others who see those posts,” said Janicke-Bowles.

Unfollowing accounts with these red flags is easier said than done — FOMO is real! — but your future self will be thankful for it. “The fear you’ll miss something important, like a scandal or a sale or someone else’s life events, is part of what keeps these platforms so powerful over people,” Reznik continued. “We are all so smart when it comes to our careers, our families and our friends; it’s time to bring boundaries and get smart about social media and ourselves.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
INTERNET
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khloe Kardashian
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Isolation#Community Media#Mental Health#Morality#Tiktok#West Virginia University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

Getting Bombarded With Spam Calls? Do This to Help Prevent Them

There's no doubt that you've received at least one spam call or robocall in the past week. Maybe you'll even get one today. These annoying and potentially hazardous calls have become part of the new normal. This year alone, Americans are expected to get over 52 billion robocalls, which breaks down to approximately 1 billion calls every week, according to YouMail, a company that specializes in blocking them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
HuffPost

HuffPost

95K+
Followers
5K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy