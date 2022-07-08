ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for a drive-in movie to go to in Rockford? Check these places out

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
ROCKTON — The Drive 815 is back for a second season.

The pop-up drive-in movie theater located at the Rockton Athletic Fields on Old River Road made its 2022 debut on June 24 with a showing of the Disney film “Encanto,” a tale of a family living in a magical house hidden in the mountains of Colombia.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” was featured the following night.

Opening weekend was a success, according to The Drive 815 creator Jalen Ponder, a 2020 Hononegah High School graduate who owns and operates the marketing company Evendtor.

“The first night, we had close to 400 people and the following night we had about 150,” Ponder said. “It’s always a good feeling when things come together. I’m not saying that we have it all together. I don’t think we’re ever going to stop learning. It’s a public event and the nature of public events is anything can happen.”

'It's a different type of vibe':Rockford drive-in theaters aim to capture 1950s nostalgia

Outdoor movies have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in the region in recent years.

Friday Night Flix shows feature films on the first Friday of June, July and August at Davis Park in downtown Rockford.

“A League of Their Own” was presented Friday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the beloved movie about the Rockford Peaches.

“Encanto” will be shown on Aug. 5.

The Friday Night Flix movies are free of charge.

The Belvidere Park District’s third annual summer drive-in season at Sundstrand Park, 2288 Newburg Road, was launched June 17 with the showing of Jurassic Park.

The park district shows movies on the third Friday of each month during the summer and charges $15 per car.

Ponder, 20, is planning an expanded slate of movie dates to be shown every other weekend through August.

Coming attractions include “Sonic 2” on July 15, “Jungle Cruise” on July 16, “Sing 2” on July 29 and “The Bad Guys” on July 30.

Early bird tickets sell for $20 per car. Tickets are $25 at the gate.

Shows begin at dusk.

In addition to feature films, The Drive 815 experience includes food trucks, music, face painting and children’s games on site.

Ponder promises a smoother operation this summer after what he described as last year’s learning experience.

“This year, we have a new sound system, we have a new projector and we know what we’re doing," he said. "With a startup business, you never really know what you’ve got until you do it."

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

