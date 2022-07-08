ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaring food prices put damper on Eid al-Adha in Mideast

GAZA/BAGHDAD, July 8 (Reuters) - The Eid al-Adha festival should be the busiest time of the year for Mahmoud Abu Holy, a livestock merchant in the Gaza Strip. But soaring prices have driven away many of the people who would usually buy a sheep or goat to sacrifice on the Muslim...

Agriculture Online

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan discuss grain exports, Ukrainian ports

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had held talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan on the need to unblock Ukraine's ports and resume its grain exports. "We appreciate (Turkish) support. Discussed the importance of unblocking (Ukrainian) ports and resuming grain exports. We must...
Agriculture Online

Putin and Erdogan hold talks on grain shipments, Kremlin says

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call where they discussed coordinating efforts on exporting grain and safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday. It said the talks took place in the run-up to a Russian-Turkish...
Agriculture Online

Turkey's Erdogan in call with Putin: It's time to act on UN grain plan -Anadolu

ISTANBUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday that it was time to act on a United Nations plan to set up a sea corridor for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. The call comes at a...
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat sent lower by new crop and rouble weakness

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, a weaker rouble and lower export tax, analysts said on Monday. Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain export taxes sharply on July 1 to support shipments in the July-June marketing season. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $17 to $358 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices for supply in July and August were at $365-$370 a tonne vs $375-$385 a week ago. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 250,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports. Wheat prices in the domestic market rose on higher demand from exporters, Sovecon said. Some foreign traders started to conduct additional checks of farmers, probably to avoid buying any grain from Ukraine, it added. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Feb. 24. Moscow denies this. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,575 rbls/t +150 rbls wheat, European part ($222.5) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,900 rbls/t -1,425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t -1,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 35,125 rbls/t -975 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,540/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,370/t -$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,013.6/t -$75.7 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 7 *: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 8.8 5.4 2.8 Crop, as of same 4.1 2.7 1.8 date in 2021 Yield, 4.0 4.0 4.9 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.1 4.1 date in 2021 Harvested area, mln 2.2 1.4 0.6 hectares Harvested area, as 1.4 0.9 0.5 of same date in 2021 * Russian agriculture ministry stopped publishing harvesting data. ($1 = 61.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online

Russia's July wheat exports seen modest amid logistics problems

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat exports are expected to remain muted in July despite lower export tax, a massive crop and a weakening rouble as problems with logistics and trade finance caused by Western sanctions persist. The world's largest wheat exporter is expected to have record amounts of the...
WRAPUP 8-Rescuers pull survivors from ruined Ukrainian apartment building

(Adds context on potential Russian-Turkish summit) * Nine people rescued from under rubble in Chasiv Yar. * Separate bombardment kills three in second city Kharkiv. * Russia has 'big advantage' in artillery, Zelenskiy says. By Anna Voitenko and Tom Balmforth. CHASIV YAR, Ukraine/KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Rescuers pulled survivors...
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports down 30% so far in 2022/23 season, says ministry

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports in the first seven days of July, the first month of the new 2022/23 season, were down 30% year on year at 402,000 tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine calls for weapons supplies to punish Russia for citizenship decree

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine called on its partners on Monday to impose new sanctions on Russia and step up supplies of heavy weapons to Kyiv to punish Moscow for simplifying the Russian naturalisation procedure for Ukrainian citizens. In a statement on its website that quoted the foreign ministry,...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn extends rally as weather worries build

* Dry, hot outlook in U.S, EU corn belts raises crop concerns * Weather, demand hopes help grains rebound from multi-month lows * Participants cover positions before USDA data (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a fourth session on Monday as dry, hot weather forecast in some U.S. and European growing belts raised supply concerns ahead of closely followed U.S. government data. Soybeans and wheat also extended gains as weather worries and signs of renewed international demand helped grain markets pull away from multi-month lows touched last week. However, grains gave up some of their sharp early gains as investor fears over high inflation and the latest COVID-19 cases in China weighed on wider financial markets. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.5% at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 1028 GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since June 30 at $6.65-1/2. Weather forecasts showing limited rain and rising temperatures in the coming two weeks in the central United States were putting the focus on potential stress to corn as it enters the crucial pollination phase. "Early July weather was good... but extended forecasts are hot and dry through the middle of July. And Europe is hot," David Whitcomb of Peak Trading Research said of corn in a note. In Europe, a second heatwave of the year in Spain is expected to spread to France this week, with sweltering conditions centred on France's main southwestern corn belt. Rumours of demand for corn and wheat from Chinese importers last week, as well as a run of wheat purchases by other importing countries, were also underpinning grain markets. However, Chinese importers cancelled orders for about 465,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for 2021/22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in an export report on Friday. CBOT wheat added 1.6% to $9.06 a bushel, while soybeans gained 1.4% to $14.16-1/2 a bushel. Traders are now looking ahead to the USDA's weekly crop progress data later on Monday and then the agency's monthly supply-and-demand outlook on Tuesday for further clues on grain fundamentals. Prices at 1028 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 906.00 14.50 1.63 770.75 17.55 CBOT corn 638.75 15.25 2.45 593.25 7.67 CBOT soy 1416.50 20.00 1.43 1339.25 5.77 Paris wheat 361.25 4.25 1.19 276.75 30.53 Paris maize 327.25 11.25 3.56 226.00 44.80 Paris rape 708.00 14.50 2.09 754.00 -6.10 WTI crude oil 102.53 -2.26 -2.16 75.21 36.32 Euro/dlr 1.01 -0.01 -0.77 1.1368 -11.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jan Harvey)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn jumps 4%, wheat at 1-1/2-week top on weather woes, strong demand

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures climbed more than 4% on Monday, extending previous session's rally on concerns over global supplies and strong demand, while wheat rose to its highest since late June. Soybeans jumped more than 1%, rising for a fourth consecutive session. "The market's tightness going...
Agriculture Online

Global food prices moderate after hitting all-time high

The FAO Food Price Index, a barometer of prices for food commodities, rocketed to a record high immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine and disrupted food supply chains. Now it is down for the third month in a row, with large global harvests at hand, but Ukraine is a new entrant on the list of nations needing food aid, said the UN agency.
Agriculture Online

Wheat plummets at market close | Monday, July 11, 2022

The corn and soybean markets closed higher today, but well off the early highs, while wheat prices were hit hard into the close. The September CBOT wheat had an 86-cent trading range and closed down 35 cents. September corn closed 3 ¾ cents higher today at $6.37. December corn closed...
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
