ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man falls nearly 50 feet while handcuffed, running from Atlanta officers, police say

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wg1bs_0gYjMcls00
Man falls nearly 50 feet while handcuffed, running from Atlanta officers (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — A man trying to escape being arrested early Friday morning jumped off of a bridge while handcuffed, Atlanta police say.

Officers on the scene say the man was being arrested for a DUI on I-75 near Northside Drive.

After they had the suspect handcuffed, he ran off and jumped off of a nearby bridge, falling approximately 46 feet to the woods below.

Police were able to find and arrest the man in those woods.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The man’s identity has not been released and it’s unclear what charges he’ll face once booked into the Fulton County Jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Matthew Alexander
3d ago

I appreciate that I don’t have all the details here. However, this should serve as a warning ⚠️ to citizens that neither respect the law or those who enforce it!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Teen shot multiple times in early morning home invasion in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police search for home invasion suspects that left teenage girl injured. Atlanta police say an 18-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot multiple times during a home invasion. The mother of the teenage girl said her daughter was shot four times after the invaders broke into her home on Sunday morning.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Two dead, one at Grady Hospital following Austell apartment shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County Police are investigating a triple shooting in Austell that killed two people and put another woman in the hospital. “I’m shocked. I don’t even know what to think,” said a neighbor, who wanted to keeep her identity hidden due to safety concerns. “My mama just called me, she was like, ‘girl get up! Some folks just got killed in your apartment.’ I was like, ‘What?”
AUSTELL, GA
11Alive

Triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical at Cobb County apartments

AUSTELL, Ga. — Two people were killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting early Monday morning at an Austell apartment complex. Cobb County police responded to the Premier Apartments around 4:20 a.m. where they said two people -- a man and a woman -- are dead. Another woman is in critical condition at Grady Hospital.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

2 dead, 1 critical after shooting at apartment complex in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Premier Apartments off Riverside Parkway in Cobb County. A police spokesperson told CBS46 that two people died and three people were shot. Police said the only witness is the third victim who is in critical condition at Grady. According...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Grady Memorial Hospital#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 46

Runaway goat leads police on chase in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A runaway goat led police on a wild chase through Cobb County Saturday afternoon before officers were finally able to wrangle the animal. The Cobb County Police Department shared a picture on Facebook of the escaped goat after it was apprehended. After getting a call about...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Vandals smash windows of multiple cars parked on Midtown street, police say

ATLANTA - Multiple resident vehicles parked along the street in Midtown were found vandalized Sunday morning, according to Atlanta police. The vehicles were parked along Vedado Way and had their windows broken out. Officers say they managed to get in contact with some of the owners who say nothing was taken despite the damage.
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested after argument in meat section of Atlanta-area Walmart ends with man shot

RIVERDALE, Ga. — An argument in the meat section of an Atlanta-area Walmart erupted in gunfire Thursday, wounding one man and prompting a manhunt for another. Matthew Thomas Jr., 18, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault after police said he shot a man as they argued in the Riverdale store about 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.
RIVERDALE, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
79K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy