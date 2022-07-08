ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Items That Will Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer

By Olivia Muenter
 3 days ago
You know those days when it’s so hot outside that you can’t imagine spending more than the bare minimum time outdoors? Well, now imagining you are lower to the hot, hot ground and you have a coat of fur covering your entire body.

In other words: If you’re hot outside, then your dogs are likely feeling the heat, too. Extreme temperatures can be as dangerous for dogs as they are for humans, so it’s important to make sure your furry friend is getting ample time in cool, shady locations on hot days (preferably with air conditioning).

If you live somewhere hot and you’re looking for even more ways your pup can cool off on a hot day, here are 10 tools and accessories from Target that might help.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This cooling pad

This dog bed that mimics that feeling of cool earth

This raised, shady dog bed.

Three words: Dog ice cream

These booties for protecting your pup's paws

A carrier that features a fan

This top-rated floor fan

This chilled treat dispenser

