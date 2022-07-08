ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Breathtaking Airbnbs That Do Glamping Right

By Kristen Adaway
 3 days ago
Spend some time in the great outdoors at this Airstream Airbnb in Joshua Tree, California. Take in amazing desert views that are just perfect for glamping.

By now, you’re probably familiar with glamping, the act of glamorous camping. The portmanteau combines everything we love about camping — stargazing, hiking and making s’mores — with the type of luxurious accommodations that you might find in a nice hotel or even in your own home. And whether you’re new to camping or are a seasoned outdoor pro who simply wants to upgrade your next trip, there are thousands of Airbnbs that offer an outdoors-y experience and come equipped with a host of creature comforts. Instead of a DIY tent, you’ll be staying in renovated Airstreams, trailers and yurts that are big enough to fit actual furniture.

If you’re chasing an off-the-grid experience, you’re in the right place. Many of these Airbnbs retain elements of traditional campsites (such as shared outdoor bathrooms and showers) but with infinitely more comfortable sleeping conditions (hello, actual mattresses). But we made sure our list also includes home-like glamping options with amenities like comfortable beds, full kitchens and even hot tubs.

Below, we gathered 18 of the coolest and most glamp-orous (sorry, had to) Airbnbs around the U.S., all organized by region.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The Midwest

A modern Airstream with a hot tub and expansive views

A fully renovated, highly Instagrammable 1971 trailer

A bohemian campsite full of lanterns

A bell tent only 4 minutes from Lake Michigan

The Northeast

A cozy tent in the Catskills made for camping enthusiasts

A quiet tent overlooking a pond that makes camping way more comfortable

A vintage Airstream with a cozy patio

A tent situated on a farm with actual animals (like alpacas!)

The South

A relaxed glamping tent near Pedernales Falls State Park

A waterfront 1974 vintage trailer in Progress Park

A dockside camper perfect for solo travel

A yurt-style tent near High Falls Lake

A cozy cabin that looks just like a tent

California and Washington State

A desert retreat with a ton of space

An Airstream super close to Joshua Tree National Park

A canvas wall tent on a sunny shared Montana campground

A spacious tent nestled off-the-grid in the Canyonlands

An Airstream ideal for wine lovers

