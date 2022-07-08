ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Canal Winchester graduate Luke Williamson looks to next chapter in baseball

By Dave Purpura, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
One way or another, Luke Williamson’s first summer out of college has centered around baseball.

Since finishing his college career on a high note this spring, the 2017 graduate of Canal Winchester spent a week pitching for the Florence Y’alls of the Frontier League and helping coach in a local travel organization. It’s the next step – whatever that is and whenever it happens – that causes Williamson some stress.

“To say the least,” Williamson said with a chuckle in late June, shortly after coaching a Turn2 Baseball 18U team in a summer game at Canal Winchester. “I am just waiting for someone to tell me they need an arm to come in and help. My arm is in good shape. My body is in good shape. I am just waiting on that one call to give me an opportunity.”

Williamson, who as a senior led the Indians to 19 wins, the OCC-Capital Division championship and a Division I district semifinal, thrived this spring at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. In his second season as a starter for the Bulldogs, Williamson went a team-leading 5-3 with a 4.15 ERA – also best on the staff – with 70 strikeouts and 37 walks in 60 2/3 innings. He was named Pitcher of the Week by both the Gulf South Conference and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association South Region in early May.

Union was Williamson’s third collegiate stop, following Sinclair Community College (2018) and Gardner-Webb (2019 and 2020). He was a reliever at both schools, going 7-0 with a 2.01 ERA and one save in 44 innings at Sinclair before making 12 appearances at Gardner-Webb in 2019 with a 1-0 record and 4.61 ERA.

“(Union’s coaches) wondered if I’d be able to start and I said ‘absolutely, I love to start,’ ” Williamson said, adding that he depends on a deep stable of pitches. “Being able to throw three pitches for strikes is deadly. Sometimes you have guys who only throw fastballs and one off-speed (pitch). I’m a guy who can throw a fastball and two off-speed pitches for strikes. Hopefully that can help me get to the next level, just being able to throw them consistently over a period of time.”

Williamson also has his eye on the Major League Baseball draft, which is scheduled for July 17-19.

He spent a week in early June with the Y’alls, a Frontier League team in the Cincinnati suburb of Florence, Kentucky. Williamson signed June 6 and made one appearance four days later in long relief, giving up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.

He was released June 14 as several players returned from injury and others had their visas cleared for work in the United States.

Williamson also hopes to start a throwing program in the area this winter. One of the players with whom he has worked is Jack Sprague, who as a junior this past spring helped Canal Winchester to a district runner-up finish.

Sprague went 4-2 with a 4.03 ERA, 18 walks and 15 strikeouts in 40 innings and held defending state champion New Albany to one run in 6 1/3 innings in the district final.

“I’ve jumped almost 10 mph on my fastball. I’m super confident on the mound now, too. I feel like I’m more dominant because I’ve worked with (Williamson) and he got me in the right frame of mind,” Sprague said. “It’s just a bulldog mentality he’s taught me. Go up there, pound the zone and let them hit it. Be confident while you do it.”

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

Comments / 0

 

