ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Deadly shooting at Ohio Walmart proof high bail not enough to save lives| Opinion

By Alan B. Smith
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Alan B. Smith is a criminal justice fellow at The Buckeye Institute’s Legal Center.

The fatal shooting i nside an Walmart highlights the need to improve Ohio’s bail rules.

The suspect  — a Hamilton man — was awaiting trial for aggravated armed robbery. He was free on a $200,000 bond when fatally shot a shopper and wounded a worker inside of the store in Fairfield Twp., Butler County.

High bail, it seems, was not enough to stop another killing.

More: 'The scariest situation': One dead, another injured after shooting at Ohio Walmart

Bail reform requires striking a sensible, legal balance between the public’s safety and the accused’s presumed innocence until proven guilty—no easy task and even harder than it might sound.

But Ohio must continue to try, and voters will decide this fall whether to amend the Ohio constitution so state judges may consider “public safety” along with a defendant’s criminal record and the seriousness of the offense when setting bail.

More: Judges: We must set 'record straight.' Ohio Attorney General 'flatly misstating Ohio law'

But even if the proposed amendment passes, more legislative work will need to be done because—contrary to popular perception—high bail is no surefire substitute for public safety, and the Ohio and U.S. constitutions both prohibit “excessive bail” as a means of protecting the public.

Fortunately, there are alternatives, and Ohio’s General Assembly has been working on them for months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uqasw_0gYjMFfH00

With significant input from judges, prosecutors, defense counsel, and the bail bond industry, House Bill 315 and Senate Bill 182 set out to fix broken pieces of a complex, imperfect system.

The bills follow the Buckeye Institute’s commonsense suggestion to de-emphasize money bail and make many more serious crimes eligible for “preventative detention” before trial. Currently, Ohio courts do not use preventative detention often, even for most serious offenses. It requires a hearing and enough evidence for judges to conclude that the accused has probably committed a top-level felony and is either dangerous or a significant flight risk.

More: Judges' attack on 'law-and-order crowd' untethered from grim reality of crime, judge says

Expanding preventative detention offers more public protection than simply setting high bail. With preventative detention, if the proper evidence is presented and the legal standards are met, no amount of money raised by family, friends, advocacy groups, or crowdsourcing websites can free an accused who poses a real danger to the community.

And that is important because a recent New York study of more than half a million cases found that the riskiest one percent of defendants failed to appear for court at a 56.3 percent rate and were re-arrested at a 62.7 percent rate—and roughly half of them (48.5 percent) were released on bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErOMj_0gYjMFfH00

Legally expanding judicious use of preventative detention for serious crimes and legislatively reforming bail rules for less dangerous defendants offers additional benefits that the proposed constitutional amendment alone does not. Ohio jails are currently brimming with people not believed to be a public threat who are simply confined before trial because they cannot afford court-assessed bail.

In making its bail reform recommendations in 2019, the Ohio Supreme Court lamented that 57 percent of the Ohio jail population was awaiting trial and not serving actual sentences for crimes.

More: Yost: 'Fresh helping of injustice' served when violent criminals out on low bail reoffend

Sensible bail reform should help fix that disturbing statistic—and save Ohio taxpayers some money.

As the Buckeye Institut e estimated in 2018 , releasing most nonviolent offenders before trial would save Ohio approximately $67 million per year, a significant sum that could otherwise be invested in curbing drug abuse and expanding mental health treatment.

More: How to submit guest opinion columns to the Columbus Dispatch

Ohio voters may well amend the state constitution later this year to give courts more discretion in protecting our communities. But even if they do, lawmakers will still need to improve critical alternatives to bail if they want to strike the right balance between securing public safety and safeguarding constitutional rights and liberties.

Alan B. Smith is a criminal justice fellow at The Buckeye Institute’s Legal Center.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Deadly shooting at Ohio Walmart proof high bail not enough to save lives| Opinion

Comments / 40

Michael
3d ago

No need to look at losing a life for that kind of justification about bail. Just look at history and I’m sure you will find plenty of articles on people where released and committed murder. We don’t live in a perfect society, more like a society without morals and ethics. No accountability for action just put the blame on others

Reply(3)
9
R Multer
3d ago

strict laws and enforcement is whats needed.. quite the bleeding hearts and do what must and should be done for your children!! up to you people..

Reply
7
$hits&giggles
3d ago

not sure why the courts though it was a good idea to give this criminal bail on an aggravated armed robbery charge

Reply(3)
8
Related
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
NEW CASTLE, IN
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around U.S. shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed suit against robocall companies alleging 'massive' scheme

WYSO Morning News Update for July 11, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Abortion rights advocates say they are hearing desperate stories. (Statehouse News Bureau) - Abortion providers in Ohio say they are hearing from pregnant people who are desperate now that the state’s six-week abortion ban is in place. The providers say they’ve been assisting people seeking abortions with information and links to financial assistance so they could receive abortion services in neighboring states. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Two decades later, Columbus man found shot to death in Indiana identified

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — After nearly two decades of being a John Doe, a man who was found shot to death behind an abandoned gas station in 2003 finally has a name. The Henry County Coroner’s office identified the man as Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio. Coroner Stacey Guffey said the FBI got a hit on the fingerprints that were sent to them shortly after the body was found.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ohio Attorney General#Cash Bail#Violent Crime#Ohio Walmart Bail#General Assembly
WTRF- 7News

One-year-old found dead in Pennsylvania pool

A one-year-old was reportedly found dead in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to KDKA The news outlet said the one-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool in Beaver County. WPXI reports officials performed CPR but couldn’t revive the child. No cause of death has been ruled at this time and an investigation is still underway.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
ashlandsource.com

Sherrod Brown: A victory for Ohio's retirees

More than a million workers and retirees across the country are part of the multi-employer pension system. In recent years, this system has been severely underfunded, threatening the pensions of truck drivers, carpenters, bakers, and others who worked hard all their lives and gave up raises at the bargaining table in order to put that money toward retirement for themselves and their families.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex. Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea. New patients will receive a $25 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
wyso.org

What led so many Ohioans to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6?

The village of Woodstock is in northern Champaign County. Homes are over a hundred years old and a faded for-sale sign is posted in the window of one of the few markets. Neighbors chat on the street. Kids hang out in backyard pools. American flags and a pride flag hang from front porches.
WOODSTOCK, OH
NBC News

Rising crime pushes some Ohio Democrats toward Republicans ahead of midterms

Three years ago, 24-year-old Rakeem Ingram was shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio and his murder is still unsolved. His mother Erica Ingram is a lifelong Democrat who says that she’ll probably vote Republican this year because she believes Democrats are not taking spikes in crime seriously enough. Meanwhile, Brenda Bickerstaff, who lost her brother Craig in a police shooting in 2002, worries the rhetoric of Democrats being tough on crime after years of focusing on police accountability will lead to more violence.July 8, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

State’s ‘rapid response’ team dispatched to Cuyahoga County after reports of unsafe conditions at child services center: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is deploying a Rapid Response team to Cuyahoga County following cleveland.com’s reporting of unsafe conditions for youth and staff at the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center. We’re talking about addressing rampant violence, abuse and sexual assault at...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio children’s services workers respond to crisis of Cuyahoga kids living in county office building: The Wake Up for Friday, July 8, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. There are chances of showers this afternoon in Northeast Ohio, with highs in the low 80s. Skies will clear for the weekend and highs will be in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Read more.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers claim district violated Ohio labor laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy