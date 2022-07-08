ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barley grown for Miller Lite beer made with dirt from Columbus Crew field

By Monroe Trombly, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
Columbus Crew fans now can boast of having a hand in the production of one of America's top-selling beers.

Actual dirt from Lower.com Field was sprinkled in April across barley fields Miller Brewing Company harvests to make Miller Lite, ostensibly so every sip of the beer includes a little piece of the Crew.

“So our barley fields are not only fed by the sun and the rain, but by the pride of Columbus," Crew coach Caleb Porter says in a promotional video . "Brewing the hopes, dreams and passion of the Crew into Miller Lite.”

The Crew is one of three professional sports teams in Ohio whose dirt from their home fields is being used to grow Miller Lite's barley, one of the key ingredients in most beers. The other two are the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Bengals.

It's all part of Miller Brewing Company's “Brewed in Ohio” initiative. The company has a brewery in Trenton, Ohio, in Butler County.

"The new campaign is honoring sports fans and iconic local athletes with a big taste of hometown pride by connecting them to two things they love: their beer and their team," said Miller Lite in a statement from the brand.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@MonroeTrombly

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Barley grown for Miller Lite beer made with dirt from Columbus Crew field

