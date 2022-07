Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the interest-rate vibe shift, Lael Brainard on crypto risks and Sam Bankman-Fried sees the bottom. You probably had a better Friday than Google’s Corey duBrowa, whose Twitter account spent most of the day claiming the comms VP was a Doodles community manager. “Well, it's been an interesting last 24 hours on this app. My account was hacked/hijacked by some NFT scammers,” he wrote after he recovered access. Not fun, especially when the beat reporters notice. Sorry that happened, Corey, but what we really want to know is if Elon Musk was taking your account into consideration when he sent that nastygram about bots to Twitter.

