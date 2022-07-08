New men’s clothing store in downtown Bradenton brings West Coast vibe, surf style

Whether they work nearby, are staying in an area hotel or come for the dining and entertainment, visitors to Bradenton’s Old Main Street are discovering newly opened retail establishments.

“Oh, look, there are new stores here,” one woman told another this week as they approached the City Centre parking garage and office building on corner of Third Avenue West and 12th Street West.

The Stoked Flamingo, owned by Matthew Peterson, was the first to open there, followed by Pink & Navy women’s fashions and The Beach Shop. Opening in the near future are Millie’s Sweets and Treats and Orange Blossom Coffee.

The Stoked Flamingo is a men’s clothing store with a West Coast vibe and a surf element, said owner Matthew Peterson, 40.

No, he doesn’t sell surf boards or beach toys, but you will find flowered shirts, hats, shorts and socks with brands such as Duvin, Herschel, Brixton and Rhythm.

“It’s more the furnishings for the Florida lifestyle. I am catering to the community and a market that’s not being fulfilled,” Peterson said.

One of the attractions for opening a business in the new, $13.8 million City Centre building is that it puts him at the heart of the revitalization of downtown.

“It shows other people who might have been thinking about it that there is potential here. Old Main is a destination and it is offering something new,” Peterson said. “Adding variety is never a bad thing. More offerings with more to come can help all of us grow.”

In the name The Stoked Flamingo, Peterson believes that he has come up with a brand that is unique, catchy and fits with the area’s lifestyle.

Plenty of parking is available in the City Centre parking garage. The first floor of the garage is reserved for SpringHill Suites by Marriott, but parking on the second, third and fourth floors is free to the public, said Jeannie Roberts, communications coordinator for the City of Bradenton.

The Stoked Flamingo is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit The Stoked Flamingo Instagram page.

Matthew Peterson, shown 7/7/2022, recently opened The Stoked Flamingo mens clothing store in Bradenton’s City Centre building on Old Main Street. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com