Cleveland, OH

Why the Browns Will Quickly Regret Getting Rid of Baker Mayfield

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVLHo_0gYjIMzC00Emmanuel Acho: “The Browns will regret trading Baker Mayfield this season. Who is Baker Mayfield? That is the question. Baker is a 17-13 quarterback under Kevin Stefanski. Seventeen wins over the course of two seasons… the last time the Browns had a quarterback who's won 17 games over two seasons was ’86 and ’87 with Bernie Kosar. Baker Mayfield was the type of savior that the Browns had yet to see before. Hopefully the Browns will see him again in Deshaun Watson when Deshaun Watson gets on the field, but the real problem is the Browns got so comfortable and acclimated to nice things and that’s why the Browns are going to regret it. If you are a Cleveland Browns fan you’ve gotten acclimated to attention and you’ve gotten acclimated to wins. The last four years the Browns have had attention and in one of those four years they had wins. So in the Baker Mayfield tenure, Browns fans have had attention or they have had wins. Please understand me when I say this, once the Deshaun Watson suspension is put in place the Browns will have neither attention nor wins and that’s going to lead to regret.” (Full Segment Above)

Listen to Emmanuel Acho explain why he thinks the Browns will regret trading Baker Mayfield this offseason, and why he thinks Mayfield will resurrect his career somewhere else.

Check out the segment above as Acho details why Browns fans will quickly realize that they took Mayfield for granted.

Comments / 20

Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

Sorry but he was dividing the team and was keeping players away from joining the team. The Browns were good not great. Watson will take them to the next level. I was mistaken that Baker had matured but not enough.

Reply(1)
8
The Greek
3d ago

There is more to this story than just the Browns treating Baker unfairly. There are reports that Baker was a clubhouse problem and had issues with coaching.

Reply
2
guest
3d ago

I think they’ll regret it on the first game of opening day when Baker Mayfield beats the Cleveland Browns.

Reply(2)
7
 

Yardbarker

PFF Reveals Cleveland Browns Power Ranking For 2022

Everybody knows predicting how an NFL team will do 10 weeks before the season starts is a futile gesture. That’s especially true of the Cleveland Browns, who still don’t know when their new quarterback can play. But that won’t stop a plethora of bored football writers and analysts...
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Despised Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s ‘Childish and Immature’ Behavior

It’s no secret the relationship between Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns has soured beyond repair. The former first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft and the team that selected him grew apart once Cleveland opted to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. But as both sides move on following a deal that sent Mayfield to Carolina, the bittersweet ending isn’t complete.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/9/22)

It is Saturday, July 9, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns (and the rest of the NFL teams) are enjoying the last reprieve before the demands of the 2022 season begin. Training camp opens for the rookies on July 22 and for the veterans on July 27. Our top story in...
CLEVELAND, OH
BillsDigest

Bills Coach Sean McDermott Details Skin Cancer Battle

Buffalo Bills’ coach Sean McDermott is no stranger to overcoming adversity. Since taking the reins of the franchise in 2017, McDermott’s head coaching tenure has reversed the fortunes of a franchise which had been largely unsuccessful for the past two decades. In his first season, he led the...
Yardbarker

Grading Baker Mayfield’s Tenure In Cleveland

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a tumultuous four-year ride in Cleveland. He experienced extreme highs and lows and is a polarizing figure for Browns fans. Grading him is not an easy task, and with so many opinions, this grade is bound to be loved and hated by many.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Where The Browns Stand In Salary Cap After The Mayfield Deal

Everybody knew the Cleveland Browns were flush with 2022 salary cap space. But nobody could know exactly how much until the Baker Mayfield finances were decided. And now that the Mayfield trade is settled, we have the real number. According to Spotrac, Andrew Berry has $48.7 million to spend in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Former Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova auditioning for Kings

Matthew Dellavedova is working out for the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas in hopes of earning an invitation to training camp, tweets Dave McMenamin of ESPN. The 31-year-old Australian guard played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season but was limited to 13 games because of various injuries, a concussion and an emergency appendectomy. He returned home to play for Melbourne United this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson says he needs money

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the last year of his rookie contract. Jackson has been biding his time for a new deal. It appears he’s ready now for a bigger paycheck. Jackson posted a new photo of his thoughts on a new deal with the Ravens on...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Next step for Deshaun Watson starts this week

The Cleveland Browns got closure and clarity with one quarterback last week and are hoping they are close to getting the same with another this week or next. Browns training camp starts in just over two weeks. Last week, the team moved Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after months of speculation. Cleveland will pay a majority of the contract while Mayfield gave up money to make the deal happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

4 Former Browns Players Shown Vacationing Together

Though none of these players are currently Cleveland Browns, Browns fans took notice of a photo posted on social media of Rashard Higgins, Mack Wilson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. vacationing together in Puerto Rico. All four were members of the 2021 Cleveland Browns team. Higgins is now with...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Baker Mayfield viewed as ‘childish and immature’, divided the locker room in Cleveland

Well, the Cleveland Browns were finally able to move on from the Baker Mayfield era that lasted just four seasons. They ended up getting a playoff appearance out of the first overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, which is incredible considering the team he started with. On the other hand, many would agree that the Browns have had one of the most talented rosters in the past few years.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
