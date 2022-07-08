Why the Browns Will Quickly Regret Getting Rid of Baker Mayfield

Emmanuel Acho: “The Browns will regret trading Baker Mayfield this season. Who is Baker Mayfield? That is the question. Baker is a 17-13 quarterback under Kevin Stefanski. Seventeen wins over the course of two seasons… the last time the Browns had a quarterback who's won 17 games over two seasons was ’86 and ’87 with Bernie Kosar. Baker Mayfield was the type of savior that the Browns had yet to see before. Hopefully the Browns will see him again in Deshaun Watson when Deshaun Watson gets on the field, but the real problem is the Browns got so comfortable and acclimated to nice things and that’s why the Browns are going to regret it. If you are a Cleveland Browns fan you’ve gotten acclimated to attention and you’ve gotten acclimated to wins. The last four years the Browns have had attention and in one of those four years they had wins. So in the Baker Mayfield tenure, Browns fans have had attention or they have had wins. Please understand me when I say this, once the Deshaun Watson suspension is put in place the Browns will have neither attention nor wins and that’s going to lead to regret.” (Full Segment Above)

Listen to Emmanuel Acho explain why he thinks the Browns will regret trading Baker Mayfield this offseason, and why he thinks Mayfield will resurrect his career somewhere else.

Check out the segment above as Acho details why Browns fans will quickly realize that they took Mayfield for granted.

Rob Parker Calls Kevin Durant's Trade Request Out of Brooklyn 'Cowardly'

LaVar Arrington: 'Deshaun Watson Trade Might Be Worst in Sports History'

Clay Travis on Low NBA Finals Ratings: 'Going Woke Has Broken the NBA'