The Beatles “Paul Is Dead” Rumor Began With This Michigan DJ

By Mark Frankhouse
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I remember when I was a kid my dad had a book called "The Walrus Was Paul," which had me convinced that Paul McCartney had tragically perished in a car crash and was replaced by a lookalike named Billy Shears, while they hid clues of his demise in their songs. When...

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A Mistake by Frank Sinatra Proved George Harrison’s ‘Peculiar’ Position in The Beatles

Frank Sinatra could be harsh in his criticism of new music trends, but he had no problem with George Harrison. The American singer loved the Harrison-penned song “Something” and would often perform it at his shows. During one performance, though, he misattributed the song to two other musicians. Harrison joked that this perfectly summed up his position in The Beatles.
MUSIC
Fox News

Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
ROCK MUSIC
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 10 Best Paul McCartney Songs Post-Beatles

In the days of mixtapes and CD burning, Paul McCartney was one of those acts like the Fall and Wu-Tang Clan whose immense catalog concealed overlooked corners and underused trails the former Beatle himself had no interest in mentioning. Standalone singles with B-sides, album tracks composed with first wife Linda or Wings members, collaborations with Michael Jackson, Elvis Costello and a member of 10cc —McCartney’s career reveals an untrammeled curiosity about the wonder of human voices sharing a mic; about comic books and sci-fi escapism that his fan base would’ve recognized and appreciated; and, in a break from the promiscuity and grossness of his peers’ backstage practices, about energetic married sex.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Cesar Gueikian demos Adam Jones' much-anticipated Silverburst Epiphone Les Paul Custom on Instagram

The Gibson brand president took to social media to show off the Tool guitarist’s upcoming signature in all its glory, and it sounds not bad either. Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian – who has a track record of showcasing upcoming Gibson electric guitars and acoustic guitars on social media – has taken to Instagram to give us our best look yet at Adam Jones’ upcoming Epiphone Les Paul signature guitar.
MUSIC
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

