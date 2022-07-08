ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All the biggest questions raised by Thor: Love and Thunder

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQKjB_0gYjGUIq00
Illustrated | Getty Images, Marvel

Marvel's latest, Thor: Love and Thunder, includes some major developments with huge implications for the franchise's future. Let's break down those credits scenes and more — with spoilers ahead:

What's the significance of that mid-credits scene?

If you thought Chris Hemsworth was almost ready to hang up his hammer as Thor, think again. Love and Thunder explicitly sets up a fifth outing centered around Hemsworth — especially with its intriguing mid-credits scene.

After Thor seemingly kills Zeus, we learn the Greek god actually survived, and he's hungry for revenge. So he sends his son, Hercules, after Thor — and yup, that's Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein making his surprise MCU debut.

Hercules has been around in the Marvel comics since the 1960s. He was introduced as Thor's rival, but they later become allies, and Hercules has even been an Avenger. "His friendship with Thor began when Thor saved Hercules from an eternal life of servitude," Marvel.com explains. "Still, a friendly rivalry remains between the two, as they argue over which of the pair is the stronger."

It wouldn't be surprising, then, to see Thor and Hercules initially pitted against each other in Thor 5 before ultimately joining forces, and Hercules could be a potential Avenger down the line. In fact, he could theoretically succeed Thor in the MCU and get his own franchise when, or if, Hemsworth is ready to say goodbye. After all, Hercules hasn't just been a supporting character in the comics but also a headliner, as in The Incredible Hercules.

Notably, Hercules' comics history includes a part in Secret Invasion where he leads a team of gods known as the God Squad to fight the Skrulls. Secret Invasion is being adapted into a Disney+ series now, so might Goldstein have an unannounced role in that? Plus, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is said to be the end of the current iteration of the Guardians, and Hercules has teamed up with the Guardians in the comics, so it's possible he could join them in the future.

Is Jane Foster dead for good?

When Natalie Portman's return as Jane Foster was announced, some wondered whether she would have a big role in the MCU as the Mighty Thor going forward, possibly replacing Hemsworth. Well, about that...

Jane Foster surprisingly dies at the end of Love and Thunder, falling in the final battle against Gorr. But just how committed is the MCU to this death being permanent? Well, there's actually reason to think Portman could come back. For one, a post-credits scene takes us to Valhalla, the land of the gods, where Jane meets Heimdall, who was killed in Avengers: Infinity War.

Love and Thunder is based on a run of Marvel comics that also involved Jane taking up Mjolnir while battling cancer, and in The Death of the Mighty Thor, Jane similarly dies, arrives at Valhalla … and then returns to life after explaining to Odin she wasn't ready to die and feels she has more to do on Earth.

Granted, the circumstances were different. In the comics, Jane returns while her body is on the battlefield and before she technically enters Valhalla, whereas in Love and Thunder, we see her whole body disintegrate. But there's definitely precedent for Jane to return, assuming Portman is interested in coming back.

Could Jane return as a Valkyrie?

If Jane does return, what might Marvel have planned for her? One possibility is that she could become a Valkyrie, an Asgardian warrior like Tessa Thompson's character. Indeed, that's what happened in the War of the Realms Omega comic storyline from 2019. After the Valkyries are killed, Jane becomes one herself, and she goes on to lead a comic series called Valkyrie: Jane Foster.

So … Thor just has a kid now?

Love and Thunder significantly alters the status quo for Thor by making him … a dad. That's right, Thor pretty much adopts Gorr's daughter, Love, and the final scene shows them setting off on adventures together. So is that what Thor 5 will be: yet another Disney property to involve an adult hero being paired with an adorable kid after The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi?

That seems to be the case, though one reason to think Marvel might not fully commit to this hook is that Love is apparently played by Chris Hemsworth's real-life daughter. If the MCU's plan is for Thor 5 to be entirely about Thor and a child companion, wouldn't the studio cast a professional actress in that role? At the very least, expect a recasting for Thor 5, as Hemsworth told journalist Kevin McCarthy this is a "one-off," and his kids aren't about to become "child stars."

Could Love join the Young Avengers?

Thor's new young companion has the powers of a god, which comes just as Marvel is introducing tons of other young superheroes and seemingly setting the stage for a Young Avengers crossover. So keep an eye on Love to potentially be a part of that down the line, as she could join the various other youthful heroes in the MCU right now like Wanda's kids, Ms. Marvel, America Chavez, Kate Bishop, and Kid Loki.

Wasn't Valkyrie supposed to get a girlfriend?

One thing curiously missing from Love and Thunder is a girlfriend for Valkyrie, even though Tessa Thompson in 2019 teased she needs to "find her queen." The film does deal with the fallout of a love interest being tragically killed in the past, but a present-day romance will have to wait for Thor 5 — or, if the popular fan theory that she'll be paired with Captain Marvel is true, perhaps it could come as soon as next year's The Marvels, which is rumored to feature Valkyrie.

Will Thor and Loki reunite?

Love and Thunder is the first Thor film without Loki — not counting Matt Damon's cameo. But although Loki was killed by Thanos, a version of him from an alternate timeline is alive and well, with his memories restored, in the Loki series on Disney+.

So it's likely inevitable Thor will reunite with his brother eventually, with the Disney+ Loki at some point re-entering the main timeline. But then again, considering the original Loki had a heroic death alongside Heimdall, and it's repeatedly stated in Love and Thunder that dying in battle gets you into Valhalla, it's also possible the original Loki could be in there, too — and maybe even return alongside Jane.

Either way, Thor will probably have to get that "R.I.P. Loki" tattoo removed sooner rather than later.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Falls Down Because Literally Nothing Matters

After the hilarious and action-packed Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most eagerly-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. But it's had mixed reviews, and it's easy to see why. Nothing that happens in this movie matters. I love director Taika Waititi's comedy stylings in Our Flag Means...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Says Stranger Things 'Ruined Kate Bush'

There is little doubt that Kate Bush is one of the most influential musicians in history and people are finally learning more about her, thanks to Stranger Things Season 4. However, there are some people who are a bit salty about the resurgence of Bush's popularity. "Some people" is actually Taika Waititi who claims that the series "ruined Kate Bush" and forced him to cut some scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Campaigns for Marvel's Wolverine Role

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy actor Jon McLaren is campaigning to play Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise critical darling last year, but it failed to be the big financial hit that something like Marvel's Spider-Man managed to be. It was praised for its gameplay, but it really received the most acclaim for its beautiful story and even better characters. It felt like it belonged within the James Gunn films, without completely ripping them off. The cast also did a beautiful job of emulating the characters while making them their own. The writing was so strong, that a writer for the game went on to work for BioWare to help write the next Mass Effect game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Matt Damon
TheWrap

Christian Bale Was Initially Concerned About His ‘Thor’ Character’s Look: ‘Nobody Wants to See Me in a G-String’ (Video)

The Oscar-winning actor tells TheWrap how he and Taika Waititi crafted a new look for Gorr the God Butcher. One of the big reasons to see “Thor: Love and Thunder” on the biggest screen possible this weekend is to witness Christian Bale’s return to superhero cinema. But the former “Batman Begins” star is on the other side of the moral divide this time around, playing fearsome villain Gorr the God Butcher. While absolutely terrifying in the role (Bale fully embodies him just like he does every other performance), the actor wasn’t so sure about translating the character exactly as he appeared in the comic books.
MOVIES
Vox

Marvel’s villains are eclipsing its heroes

Without a shadow of a doubt, the best thing about Thor: Love and Thunder is its villain: Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). It’s a great name. A butcher isn’t just a killer, he doesn’t just end a life and move on. He repurposes and reconfigures his victims, hacking at hunks of their meat with a cleaver. The name brings to mind flesh and metal and thwacks against a divine cutting board.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Earth#Greek#Marvel Com#Mcu
TheWrap

Taika Waititi Says He Asked Natalie Portman If She Ever Wanted to Be in ‘Star Wars': ‘I Forgot About Those Ones!’

Taika Waititi may be headed to a galaxy far, far away — or at least, a different galaxy than the Marvel one we’ve seen him in so far — but that doesn’t mean he remembers everything about “Star Wars.” In fact, he totally forgot that his “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman was in the prequels — and accidentally told her so.
MOVIES
Complex

Chris Evans Reminds Fans ‘Sam Wilson Is Captain America,’ Suggests He Won’t Reprise His Role in ‘Captain America 4’

Chris Evans has made it clear he is no longer the Captain America. The 41-year-old actor took to Twitter on Saturday to address speculation about possibly reprising his MCU as Steve Rogers. Evans was responding to a Hollywood Reporter exclusive that confirmed Julius Onah had been tapped to direct Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie as the titular superhero. The article stated it remained “unclear” if Evans would return for the fourth installment, as many have speculated; however, the actor seemingly squashed that rumor by reminding fans that Rogers has hung up his shield.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Post-Credits Scenes Hint at the Asgardian God’s Next Great Challenger

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Thor: Love and Thunder” and its post-credits scenes.] When Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens, our Asgardian god of thunder, key Avenger, and all-around fun dude Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is at loose ends. And who could possibly blame him? The last time we saw the superhero in this Marvel Cinematic Universe milieu, he was reeling from the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” (remember “the blip”?), and while things were looking up (remember when “the blip” got reversed?), even the burliest member...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Promo Art Surfaces, Debuting Shuri's New Look

Marvel has kept any developments of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film under wraps for some time. While not much detail has been revealed, new promotional art for the sequel has surfaced online featuring Letitia Wright’s character Shuri alongside Dania Gurira’s Okoye. The new promotional art shows Okoye...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

Every Single Cameo in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and ThunderThor: Love and Thunder takes Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) on a cosmic journey to rescue the future and see if they can rekindle their love along the way. Like any hero story, this is a task they can't do alone. It takes the help of Korg (Taika Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and others to get there. Let's take a look at the familiar and surprising faces that show up in this film, making it one of the bigger solo films in the Marvel line-up.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Just Introduced a Major Tie to Venom

Should Marvel Studios eventually get film rights to Venom back, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a connection to the symbiotic character it can fall back on if Spider-Man isn't part of the deal. Thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder, one specific item provides the perfect platform to introduce Eddie Brock to the beloved Hollywood franchise. Full spoilers up ahead for the latest Taika Waititi picture. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see Thor: Love and Thunder!
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Hayden Christensen Reacts To Star Wars Rumor That Mace Windu Is Alive

There are popular movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations were brought up on the galaxy far far away, thanks to the three separate trilogies that have arrived in theaters over the years. Hayen Christensen reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and recently reacted to the Star Wars rumor that Mace Windu is still alive.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Where Tom Holland Allegedly Stands With Marvel And Sony When It Comes To Making More Spider-Man Movies

Last December, Tom Holland, alongside director Jon Watts and co., delivered a strong capper to his Spider-Man trilogy with No Way Home. It was fun seeing Holland’s Peter Parker cross paths with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s (something that made Holland nervous behind the scenes). At this point, of course, fans are surely still wondering what lies ahead for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the beloved web-slinger. Both Marvel Studios and Sony have kept any plans and/or negotiations close to the vest. Now, however, a new report has provided some alleged details regarding where things stand with Holland and the studios regarding his status as Spidey.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios X-Men ‘97 Reboot First Look Announcement Date Revealed

The Phase 4 of the MCU has brought a lot of expansion to the franchise, most notable with the introduction of the Multiverse. Marvel Studios also made the decision to join Disney+ at the start of this new phase, opening a lot of opportunities for a new way of storytelling, including the world of animation.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Takes a Hammer to Marvel’s Green Screen Problems

With “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel entered the volume for the first time, courtesy of ILM’s game-changing StageCraft platform. Developed for the Emmy-winning “The Mandalorian” and used most recently for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” and the noirish Gotham cityscapes of “The Batman,” StageCraft gives Marvel a valuable virtual production tool. The industry leader in VFX-heavy, franchise moviemaking now has experience in shooting actors against immense LED panels displaying virtual sets in real time, reducing reliance on the more traditional but less effective green screen process in favor of a more effective, efficient, and faster workflow.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy