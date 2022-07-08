ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

I’m CEO of a robotics company, and I believe AI has failed on many promises. Here’s what comes next

By Ali Kashani
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from drawing photo-realistic images and holding seemingly sentient conversations, AI has failed on many promises. The resulting rise in AI skepticism leaves us with a choice: We can become too cynical and watch from the sidelines as winners emerge, or find a way to filter noise and identify commercial breakthroughs...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

People quickly become convinced that human-like robots are capable of independent thought, study shows – after Google engineer claimed company's AI was 'sentient'

People quickly become convinced that a human-like robot is capable of independent thoughts and emotions, a new study has found. This occurs when a robot appears to act on its own beliefs and desires, rather than on what it is programmed to do. Researchers from the Italian Institute of Technology...
ENGINEERING
pymnts.com

The Data Point: 32% of Consumers Right at Home With Digital, Voice Controls

Digital transformation of the home is among the most fascinating and even futuristic aspects of the digital shift, as tens of millions of consumers increasingly control their thermostats, check their security systems and make purchases by talking to smart assistants. For the latest PYMNTS “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Rise of...
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

Extracting intelligence in an era of exploding data

No matter what industry sector you are in, the data deluge is fully upon us. With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), connected devices, sensors, and virtually everything we digitally touch generating data, the amount of information will only increase exponentially. In fact, it is estimated that there will be over 29 billion connected IoT devices by 2030.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robots#Robotics#Small Cars#Ai
The Associated Press

JFrog Advances Software Development Collaboration, Automation, Speed, and Security with New Microsoft Teams App

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today unveiled new integrations for JFrog Artifactory - the world’s leading binary repository – and its JFrog Xray advanced security solution - with the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform. Available immediately, the JFrog App for Microsoft Teams delivers organization-wide visibility into security and software development events, such as failed builds, security vulnerabilities, or compliance issues. Using the new app, development team members can both assign and execute the tasks required to address issues, accelerating time-to-resolution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005343/en/ For more information on the new JFrog App for Microsoft Teams and how it can help improve traceability with cross-team, bi-directional communication, read this blog: https://jfrog.com/blog/devsecops-with-jfrog-platform-app-for-microsoft-teams or visit https://jfrog.com/integration/ms-teams. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
techeblog.com

AI Developed by Harvard University May Have Found the Quickest Path to Happiness in Humans

A paper, Deep Longevity, that was published in collaboration with Harvard University, may have found the quickest path to happiness using AI-powered deep neural networks. Two models of human psychology based on data from the Midlife in the US were created, with the first using several neural networks to predict respondents’ chronological age as well as psychological well-being in 10 years using information from a psychological survey.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
Business Insider

Elon Musk's decision to pull a $44 billion deal for Twitter could see Wall Street's top banks lose hundreds of millions of dollars, scuppering one of 2022's biggest pay days.

Elon Musk's decision to kill the $44 billion Twitter deal means banks could lose a "nine-figure" payday. Musk's and Twitter's financial advisors could pocket up to $192 million if the deal closes. The billionaire faces an uphill battle to call off the deal as he has to prove there's been...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

As Moore's Law slows, high-end applications may feel the effect, MIT scientist warns

For decades, compute power has consistently followed Moore's Law, which stipulates that computer processing power doubles approximately every two years. Lately, however, it appears that growth in power has been slowing down -- processors simply can't get more densely packed than they are now. Perhaps quantum computing will speed things up again at a future time, but, until then, the ability to support increasingly sophisticated applications may be at risk.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy