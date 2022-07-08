ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 dead, another hurt in east Charlotte crash, officials say

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte early Friday morning, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 8500 block of Albemarle Road.

1 dead, several injured after accidental crash involving runners in Avery Co., NC

Medic said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No information was immediately available on what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

