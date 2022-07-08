ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather shifting to more regular storm pattern

By Rich Jones
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — Early July is quickly making up for the June rain deficit across NE Florida.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says today will be partly sunny with temperatures into the mid-90s. Feel-like temps will be 105 or higher.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

A few afternoon storms will develop after 1-2 pm. Scattered showers and storms will be around in time for the evening commute. Locally heavy downpours and lightning strikes are the primary threats.

A few afternoon storms are on tap again for Saturday. Highs will climb to the lower 90s in the afternoon.

Sunday’s coverage of showers and storms will be numerous in the afternoon and evening. Everyone gets at least some rain between now and Monday.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 8, 2022 First Alert 7 Day Forecast from Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh.

