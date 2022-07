With Amazon Prime Day only a few days away, the early deals are in full swing. Prime members can pick up things like Echo Dots, Kindles, Fire TV devices and more for less right now, while anyone can pick up the latest Apple TV 4K for one of the best prices we've seen. Roku has also discounted most of its gadgets ahead of Prime Day, allowing you to grab any of the company's streaming devices for less. And if you're on the market for a new smart speaker, Wellbots has a few Google devices, including the Nest Audio, on sale, too. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

