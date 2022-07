Sunday night, just after midnight Harris County units responded to the 6800 block of Feather Creek in reference to a shooting. An adult male, his wife, and two infants arrived home. Two males walked up to their SUV, and opened the rear door where the family’s 1-year-old and 3-year-old were seated in their car seats. The father of the children, who was still in the passenger seat, feared for their safety and fired shots striking both males. The shooter’s wife who was still in the driver’s seat sped away from the area for safety. Moments later a car driven by an unknown male believed to have been part of the pair shot and picked up the pair, taking them to a hospital. Both males were 16 years old.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO