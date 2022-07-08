Southern Tier Airport Named Among Most Expensive Regional Airports in the USA

Sunday, Sept. 18 offering new views and access to the waterway. PENN YAN – For nearly two centuries, the waterfalls located along the Keuka Outlet hosted mill races, sluices, gears, shafts and multiple buildings housing the water wheels of hydropower and industry. Through the many decades, these facilities employed hundreds of people and fed thousands more. Gradually, as commerce changed the hydropower uses of yesteryear gave way to the recreational uses of today. Most of the remaining Cascade Mill facilities are now vacant and derelict and are scheduled to be removed this summer. This will allow increased access to the waterfall for fishing, picnicking, hiking, and photography that reveals the bucolic splendor of the waterway as it spills 20 feet down.

