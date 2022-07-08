Wonder Spelen Adds Sensory Garden

Culvers in Pella and the Pella Police Department are hosting a fundraiser this week. The event is the returning Butterburgers and Badges from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to support the Iowa Special Olympics. Members of the Pella Police Department and athletes from area Special Olympics teams will be at the local restaurant. Additionally, $1 from every concrete mixer sold on July 12th will be donated to Special Olympics Iowa, and a wide range of activities will also be held for kids, including sidewalk chalk, hula hoop contests, bubbles, jump roping, and more.
