ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Wonder Spelen Adds Sensory Garden

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new feature has been added to the Wonder Spelen playground. City of Pella staff installed a sensory...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

City of Hartford Hosting BBQ Bash, Farm to Table Community Feed

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. After the judging is complete for the cooking competitions, the...
HARTFORD, IA
kniakrls.com

Culvers in Pella Hosting Butterburgers and Badges

Culvers in Pella and the Pella Police Department are hosting a fundraiser this week. The event is the returning Butterburgers and Badges from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to support the Iowa Special Olympics. Members of the Pella Police Department and athletes from area Special Olympics teams will be at the local restaurant. Additionally, $1 from every concrete mixer sold on July 12th will be donated to Special Olympics Iowa, and a wide range of activities will also be held for kids, including sidewalk chalk, hula hoop contests, bubbles, jump roping, and more.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Balloonfest 5K/10K Returned to Lake Red Rock Saturday

The 10th annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returned this weekend to support local cross country teams. The traditional event was back at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Cross Country Coach Doug Cutler says the event supported the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Resurrected Tin Bologna Nationals Returned to Pella Saturday

Hundreds of classic cars lined the streets of downtown Pella Saturday. Resurrected Tin celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Bologna Nationals. The celebration included a show and shine for more than 300 cars of all eras, prizes, contests, and a party at Lake Red Rock to end the festivities.
PELLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Pella, IA
Pella, IA
Lifestyle
kniakrls.com

Putt Putt and Pints Classing Coming in August

The annual Putt Putt and Pints Classic hosted by the Indianola Young Professionals is coming in August, raising funds for local charities that benefit children and families in need within Indianola. Participants will compete in teams of four playing at customized putt putt mini golf holes around the square and surrounding area businesses, with free snacks and food at every location in addition to other merchandise. Participants must be age 21 or older, and discounted rides will be available through Lyft due to a sponsorship from Ellis Law Firm. For more information, including registration fee and participating businesses, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Hot-air balloons filled the sky for the Lake Red Rock Balloonfest

PELLA, Iowa — The annual Lake Red Rock Balloonfest kicked off this weekend by sending colorful hot-air balloons into the sky Saturday morning. The 11th annual festival will host a plethora of activities all day today. Some activities include live music, food trucks, and a lighted boat parade. There are also activities for kids at […]
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Hartford Hosting BBQ Bash

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. The Hartford BBQ bash sign-up for the events will go...
HARTFORD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Pella#Dutch
kniakrls.com

Party in the Park to be Held

New Covenant Church will Hold Party in the Park on Friday, July 22 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Panther Park, 309 W. Main Street in Knoxville. New Covenant Church Kids Director Rachel Hinkle spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is a free event that is geared towards kids...
KNOXVILLE, IA
iheart.com

Drive-In Theater in Newton Plans to Re-Open Soon After Tornado Damage

(Newton, IA) -- Valle Drive-In Theater in Newton plans to open in a couple weeks after having to repair damages left by a tornado earlier this year. Co-Owner Jeff Namminga says the drive-in is normally open in April. But he says the tornado last March caused about $70-thousand in damage. It ripped off a third of the screen and damaged the concession stand's interior when the wind lifted the roof partially and then slammed it back down. Namminga says the insurance covered very little of the damage, and the theater has lost about 60% of the season so it's been a rough go so far this year. Valle Drive-In is selling new T-Shirts to help cover costs. Valle Drive-In says people can place their order until July 17th. If they wear their shirt to the drive-in, as a thank-you for their support, they will receive one free small bag of popcorn. Follow Valle Drive-In on Facebook to get updates on the official open.
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Fire Department accepting fan donations

DES MOINES, Iowa — IMPACT Community Action Partnership and the Des Moines Fire Department are teaming up again to collect fans and air conditioners for families in need. All fan and air conditioner units must be in their unopened boxes in order to be donated. The community can drop off the donations during normal business hours at the fire stations listed below.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa man travels the world by bike

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Thirty years ago, Hans Frischeisen got hit with a case of wanderlust after retiring from his job at IBM. He decided to set out with only a bike, on a cross continental journey through the pacific coast of Australia to the Gobi Desert in China. In...
OTTUMWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – PACE Alliance Update

Mary Mansfield and Karen Eischen with the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance provide an update about activities ongoing this month and next. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Parks and Rec Flag Football Registration Due Friday

The registration deadline for Indianola Parks and Recreation Flag Football Leagues is this Friday. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News leagues are available for boys and girls entering 1st through 6th grades, and are non-contact leagues playing on a shortened field. The leagues are a six-week program that includes two weeks of practices and four weeks of games, and is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of August 15th. Find more information about registration, schedules, and equipment below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Golf Open on July 20th

The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is less than two weeks away, taking place in late July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event, and it serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Area community theater auditions For The Wizard of Oz

The Knoxville Area Community theater will begin auditions for their fall production of the Wizard of Oz. Auditions begin Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1506 S. Attica Road in Knoxville. Auditions are for ages 9 and up. The performance will be held November 3-6 at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. For more information click here.
KNOXVILLE, IA
point2homes.com

4734 148th Street, Urbandale, Dallas County, IA, 50323

Immaculate 2 story SMART home with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. 4 very spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. New LVP flooring on main floor, granite counter tops, new roof 2021, new lighting, new washer, dryer, dishwasher, new fridge and stove. Large backyard with play set and garden. Basement stubbed and ready for future finish! 3 Car garage. Come see this beauty before its gone! Seller leaving house furnished! Except tools in garage!
URBANDALE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy