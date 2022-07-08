ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Registration Deadline For Knoxville Nfl flag Upcoming

By Scott Dailey
 3 days ago

Third and fourth graders who are interested in football and looking for an alternative to tackle football will have the chance to play this August. Tyler Pearson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about...

The Associated Press

Keller sharp, Pasquantino HR, Royals beat Tigers in Game 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 Monday in the opener of a split doubleheader. Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn’t play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553 — it dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active string in the majors. Merrifield exited Sunday’s game with right toe discomfort. He was fitted with a walking boot and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Keller (5-9) permitted only three singles while fanning eight. He has won three straight starts and four of his last five.
KANSAS CITY, MO

