This Is Officially The Absolutely Most Famous Person In New Jersey History

The Martin Scorsese-produced documentary Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel is a film that feels frozen in time. This is a compliment, as it manages to comprehensively capture the history of the iconic Chelsea Hotel in New York in a manner that is quite mesmerizing. It then puts this in a fascinating and poetic conversation with the present. Directed with a delicate hand by Maya Duverdier and Amélie van Elmbt, it flaunts the typical conventions of the form to create something almost magical. Over the course of its fleeting runtime, we learn about how the building was home to writers, musicians, artists, and actors, not through typical talking head interviews, but via projections of scenes that are displayed on the very walls of the building. There is plenty of dialogue, though it is dynamic and interwoven into the texture of the setting. It is like the building itself is full of memories that are just waiting to burst free when you least expect it. You see, even as the building no longer accepts long-term residents, there are many who still live there from before. They are as much a part of the history of the building as the sweeping banisters as they carry their many splendid stories with them.

