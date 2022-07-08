Warren County Supervisors Receive Update on Norwalk Comprehensive Plan

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will have a discussion and consider action on the rezoning for phase one of the VA Development Project. The Board will consider a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board will have a discussion and consider action in regards to Central Iowa Regional Housing Agency. The board will also have a discussion and take possible action on the VA demolition project.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO