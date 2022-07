These wet July days make for interesting hiking weather. The gorgeous views are often obscured by clouds, or even straight up dangerous due to lightning and high winds. That can leave us explorers a bit in the mud, both literally and figuratively, with things to do. However, these rainy days are a great time to visit the many waterfalls scattered throughout the region. I wrote the following back in 2016 after visiting two of my favorite falls in the nearby regions (one in GA and one in NC) and thought this would be an excellent time to re-visit them.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO