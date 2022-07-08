ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furry Friends Celebrate As First-Of-Its-Kind Dog Wellness Concept Makes Entrance To Houston

Scenthound – the nation’s first and only routine grooming and wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, is opening its first storefront in Houston on Monday, July 11 at 4850 Beechnut in Meyerland Court (across the street from HEB in Meyerland Plaza).

Scenthound offers an easy and affordable way for dog parents to get the routine care their pups need to stay not only clean, but healthy. Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth. Their Scent Techs are fully trained to give dogs of all breeds the routine care they need – and the various memberships allow dog parents to choose an option that works for their budget and schedule and gives them the peace of mind that their dog’s health is on track.

Houston-based Texas Brand Builders’ Shelly and Marc Spieler and Matt Woolsey are introducing the fast-growing franchise to the Bayou City with a commitment of three stores with Meyerland Court being the first and a second to follow in the River Oaks area at 2621 South Shepherd Dr. by the end of 2022. The Spielers and Woolsey are long-time Meyerland neighbors and dog-lovers who’ve been investigating opening a franchise for awhile, but it was only when they connected with the team at Scenthound, that they knew this was the opportunity they were looking for. Both the Spielers and Woolsey have deep roots in the city of Houston and collectively have spent 40 years in the oil and gas industry before turning their attention to the $100B pet industry.

“The pet industry is experiencing tremendous growth with pet ownership and spending is at an all-time high,” said Shelly Spieler in a statement. “We saw an opportunity to not only get involved with an industry that is thriving, but a company that genuinely cares about the health and wellness of dogs which deeply resonates with me and Matt as dog owners ourselves.”

Scenthound was founded in 2015 after CEO Tim Vogel spent more than 10 years running both a mobile grooming business and local grooming Scenters and seeing first-hand the shortcomings within a booming pet industry and the lack of education surrounding dog care. Vogel began a mission to give dogs and their owners a fast, easy, and affordable solution that not only keeps them clean and looking great but maintains their overall health and wellness.

“The leadership at Scenthound has been truly incredible and their passion for the brand is evident,” said Matt Woolsey. “As we start to open our locations, we’re confident Houstonians will embrace this family-owned brand.”

Membership plans start at $35 and are month-to-month to avoid any long-term commitment jitters. Membership perks include: essential hygiene services, 25% discount on all additional services, 25% off take-home solutions, access to all Scenthound locations, member rewards, and more.

