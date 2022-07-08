ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez Says Emotional Farewell to River Plate Teammates After Final Game

By Matt Skinner
Manchester City's new Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez gave an emotional farewell as he said goodbye to his River Plate teammates.

The night didn't go to plan with them being knocked out of the Copa Libertadores by Argentine rivals Velez Sarsfield losing 1-0 on aggregate.

The 22-year-old was also looking to break the goalscoring record set by Rafael Borré of 55 goals in the Marcelo Gallardo era but ended up just falling short with 54 in 122 games for Los Millonarios.

Alvarez also missed out on the chance to score in the knockout stages of the competition for the first time.

It was a far from perfect way for the Argentinian international to end his time at the club and was in tears when he was saying goodbye to the players and staff after the game.

The Premier League champions had already announced they would unveil the new signings at the Etihad Stadium on 10th July.

Alvarez will be joined by Erling Braut Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Steffan Ortgea Moreno on the stage in front of the City faithful, with Pep Guardiola still wanting to add Marc Cucurella to that presentation.

The 22-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Club in January but remained at River Plate on loan until the end of the South American campaign.

