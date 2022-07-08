ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Former Postal Employee Sentenced for Unlawfully Opening the Mail

 3 days ago

Former Postal Employee Sentenced

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that TYRONE DILLING, age 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced today by the Honorable Barry W. Ashe, District Court Judge, Eastern District of Louisiana, to a two-year term of probation after pleading guilty to unlawfully opening the mail he was entrusted to deliver.

The Court ordered DILLING to pay a mandatory special assessment fee of one hundred dollars.

According to documents filed in federal court, TYRONE DILLING was employed by the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in New Orleans when he was apprehended opening and tampering with the content of mail items he was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service. 

