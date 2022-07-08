ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinzo Abe shooting: World leaders react to assassination of former Japanese PM

By Michelle Ewing, Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
TOKYO — Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese prime minister, died Friday after he was shot and critically wounded during a campaign speech in western Japan, according to public broadcaster NHK. Hospital officials also confirmed his death, The Associated Press reported.

Several world leaders are reacting to the shooting. Here’s what they had to say:

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden released a statement Friday morning saying, “I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him,” Reuters reported.

“Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy.”

White House spokesperson

“We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” a White House spokesperson said, according to Reuters. “We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump

“This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much,” former U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on his social media app, according to the AP. “We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family!”

Trump also called Abe “a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America,” as well as “a truly great man and leader,” the AP reported.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama said he was “shocked and saddened” by Abe’s assassination, calling the former prime minister a “friend and longtime partner.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described Abe as “a personal friend, with whom I spent a lot of time,” according to CNN. Kishida also offered condolences and said he has “great respect for the legacy (Abe) left behind,” the news outlet reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron

“Japan has lost a great prime minister, who dedicated his life to his country and worked to ensure order in the world,” French President Emmanuel Macron said, according to Reuters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott

Chinese Embassy in Japan

“Former Prime Minister Abe made contributions towards improving China-Japan relations during his term,” said a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Japan, according to Reuters. “We express our condolences on his death and send our sympathies to his family.”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

“Italy is shocked by this terrible attack, which hits Japan and free democratic debate,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, according to Reuters. “Abe was a great protagonist of Japanese and international political life in recent decades, thanks to his innovative spirit and his reforming vision. Italy sends its condolences to his family, to the government and to the entire Japanese people.”

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol

“I send my condolences to the bereaved families and Japanese people who have lost the longest-serving prime minister and respected politician in Japan’s constitutional history,” South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

“Not only has the international community lost an important leader, but Taiwan has also lost an important and close friend,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said in a statement, according to Reuters. “Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with the rule of law, and our government severely condemns violent and illegal acts.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

