HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Two men are in custody after reportedly trying to flee from Arkansas State Police and trying to run over two troopers as well. On July 8, two suspects attempted to escape police custody in a high-speed vehicle chase through Miller County that proceeded into Hempstead County. The chase was started by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on I-30 in New Boston, Texas and ended about 60 miles away at the Emmett exit on I-30.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO