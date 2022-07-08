ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin: Russia has used only a fraction of its potential in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuwSR_0gYj9NZz00

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia has used only a small portion of its potential in its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield, while insisting that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks. read more

"Russia's potential is so great that only a small portion of it is being used in the special operation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 8

Edward Kerr
3d ago

I'd say that fraction is made up of Russia's youth that he is using like cannon fodder, and when all the older Russians that are too old to fight die off there's hardly going to be anybody in Russia left to send into battle

Reply
8
John Jones
3d ago

this guy is on cloud nine because his so called special military op was a success.. but it cost him a lot.. and I'm sure the citizens are war weary.. he wants peace talks. because he can't continue this to much longer. he has to use his resources to maintain what he has captured

Reply
5
Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
nationalinterest.org

Did Russia Take Out Ukrainian HIMARS Missile Launchers?

Ukrainian military officials rejected Russia’s claims as “fake.”. ​​The Russian military claimed on Wednesday that it destroyed two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) missile launchers in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region. “In the area of the village of Malotaranovka, high-precision air-launched missiles destroyed two US-made HIMARS...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russian Soldier Breaks Down: We Are Just Meat Here

Nearly five months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” and after myriad reports of troops resorting to desperate measures to ditch the war, Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday suddenly announced it was giving some soldiers in Ukraine’s Donbas a “chance to rest.”. The supposed...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Kremlin#Moscow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Voices: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

489K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy