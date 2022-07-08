ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings County, IN

Indiana jail officer arrested in improper use of Taser incident

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A jail officer in Jennings County was arrested in what’s being described as an inappropriate use of a Taser while on duty.

The sheriff’s office said 24-year-old Chaz Coan of Columbus allegedly battered an inmate in the Jennings County Jail.

Fellow jail officers immediately reported the incident to sheriff’s deputies, sparking an investigation.

Coan was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and official misconduct.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident was “not an act of aggression” but rather a “decision to use a Taser inappropriately.”

The inmate did not need medical attention.

Jennings County Sheriff Kenny Freeman provided the following statement:

“We have a responsibility to protect the inmates who are being held in the Jennings County Jail and any misconduct by any member of the staff will not be tolerated. Any such incident will be investigated, and we will move forward.”

953wiki.com

JENNINGS COUNTY JAIL OFFICER ARRESTED

The battery investigation began after Deputies were made aware of an incident that took place in the Jennings County Jail involving a Jail Officer allegedly battering an inmate. The incident was immediately reported to Deputies by fellow Jail Officers and an investigation ensued. The investigation provided probable cause for the arrest of Chaz Coan (24 of Columbus, Indiana) on the preliminary charges of Battery (B Misdemeanor) and Official Misconduct (Level 6 Felony). The incident was not an act of aggression by the Jail Officer, but rather a decision to use a Taser inappropriately. The inmate did not require medical attention.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
