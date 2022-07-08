ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Woman shot in West Mifflin

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police are investigating after a woman...

www.wtae.com

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Gunfire and possible carjacking prompted weekend closure of North Side's Sue Murray pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are releasing new details about a shooting and possible carjacking that closed Sue Murray pool on the North Side over the weekend.Police officers swarmed the area surrounding the pool around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. They were initially called for a possible armed carjacking on busy Cedar Avenue.A gun discharged during the incident, police said. Investigators said a fight broke out between two men. One of them jumped into a car, drove around the block to the nearby gas station. That's where he got out and started running down the street near pool.Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

74-year-old man assaulted at personal care home in Fawn Township

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said they’ve identified a suspect after a 74-year-old man was assaulted at a personal care home. Police said the incident happened Sunday at Fawn Care LLC in Fawn Township. The victim was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital where he told investigators that...
ARNOLD, PA
West Mifflin, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
West Mifflin, PA
Crime & Safety
KDKA News Radio

1-year-old boy found dead in Chippewa pool

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A Beaver County 1-year-old was found dead on Sunday evening in a Chippewa pool. State police identified the 1-year-old as Graham Allgyer, who was 18-months-old and found unresponsive in a pool on Braun Road. The boy was rushed to a hospital, but they...
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway following apartment fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire in an apartment in McKeesport. The fire happened at Midtown Plaza Apartments along Sinclair Street on Sunday. The deputy fire chief said the fire broke out in a unit on the eighth floor that was empty...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One-year-old found dead in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 1-year-old child was found dead in Beaver County on Sunday evening.The incident happened along Braun Road around 7:40 p.m. The child, identified by state police as 18-month-old Graham Allgyer, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but officials were not able to revive him.The cause and manner of death have yet to be released by the coroner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
#Shooting#Police#Hospital#Violent Crime#Midway Drive
wtae.com

One person injured in Hill District fire

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire inside an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on the 1700 block of Cliff Street. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. There was no initial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

18-month-old drowns in Beaver County pool

Police in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, are investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders were called to the scene at 274 Braun Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Eighteen-month-old Graham Allgyer was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Greensburg police seek man who abandoned pet at local business

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re looking for a man who abandoned a pet at a local business. Police haven’t said specifically where the incident happened or what kind of animal was involved but they did say the incident happened on July 5. They released...
GREENSBURG, PA
Shore News Network

Man Shot in Wilkinsburg Saturday Morning

WILKINSBURG, PA – A man was shot at and struck in the leg Saturday morning in Wilkinsburg at around 4:30 am. Police have released few details in the shooting so far. The Allegheny County Police Department’s, county police officers responded to a request for assistance in Wilkinsburg. At...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Two people injured in Westmoreland County crash

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Medical helicopters were called to transport two people to hospitals following a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened early Monday morning on Route 982 near Coventry Lane. Two vehicles were involved. The extent of the injuries of the people injured has not...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Off-duty officer killed in road rage shooting laid to rest

GLENSHAW, Pa. — A fallen Oakdale police officer was laid to rest Saturday after beingshot and killed last weekend while off-duty. Allegheny County Police said the 23-year-old officer, Charles "Chuckie" Stipetich was followed to his parents' house in Blawnox by 40-year-old Kevin McSwiggen after a road rage incident. Police said McSwiggen confronted Stipetich.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 medical helicopters dispatched to crash in Unity, firefighters say

Two patients were flown by medical helicopters to trauma centers in Pittsburgh after a head-on collision Monday on Route 982 in Unity, according to firefighters. The collision occurred at 5:58 a.m. at the highway’s intersection at Coventry Lane in the vicinity of Glengarry Golf Course, said Pleasant Unity Fire Chief John Bacha.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sue Murray Pool set to reopen after safety concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Sue Murray Pool closed early yesterday due to safety concerns. Police were called to an area near the pool for an investigation.After the uptick in incidents, neighbors and parents who live nearby said enough is enough.As a 911 call rushed police just feet away from kids playing Saturday, some said the pool should've remained closed.Officials said it was for police activity in the same block as the pool, and those safety concerns are the reason the pool almost didn't open for the season in the first place."Strengthen up security around the pool to make sure our...
PITTSBURGH, PA

