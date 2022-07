Watch the 'first and only' unedited gameplay of the Doom 4 that never was. Back in the days when Bethesda was still hyping up Rage's megatextures, id was working behind the scenes on a version of Doom 4 that looked a whole lot different than the successful reboot (opens in new tab) we eventually got in 2016. This Doom 4 took place on earth, prominently starred characters other than the recognizable Doom Slayer, and had the feel of a modern Call of Duty game. It was eventually canned in 2013 for, among many things, being too "Call of Doom" (opens in new tab).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO