ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Camilla Parker Bowles Revealed the ‘Nicest Thing’ She and Prince Charles Do When They Travel Is Free

By Mandi Kerr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL; DR:

  • Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles frequently travel as part of their roles as senior royals.
  • Camilla Parker Bowles revealed in a 2022 British Vogue interview the “nicest thing” about “going away” is when they read their respective books in the same room.
  • “You just sit and be together,” Camilla Parker Bowles said.

Royal travel is expensive but unwinding like British royals doesn’t have to cost big bucks. In fact, Camilla Parker Bowles opened up about life with Prince Charles, saying the “nicest thing” they do on trips is sit and read.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles travel often as part of their royal duties

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall spend their days representing the monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II. That means attending engagements, both near and far, on behalf of the queen.

Sometimes their schedules keep them local allowing Charles and Camilla to return to their London residence, Clarence House. Other times they embark on royal tours and official visits abroad.

As first in the line of succession, Charles has ranked high on the list of the hardest-working royals. In 2019, he attended 521 functions.

Today, with the queen’s mobility issues, his schedule seems to be more jam-packed than ever. He, as well as Camilla and other royals, have stepped up as the queen’s delegates. Most notably, Charles gave a speech traditionally delivered by the queen at the opening of Parliament in May 2022.

Camilla Parker Bowles said she and Prince Charles read books ‘in different corners of the same room’

Camilla may not like traveling with Charles (she’s said to have a fear of flying on airplanes) but it’s not an entirely unpleasant experience. As she prepared to turn 75 (Camilla’s birthday is July 17) she shared what she and Charles like to do when they travel.

Kate Middleton and Prince William de-stress by ordering takeout. But when it comes to Charles and Camilla, the royal couple prefers to read. “You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room,” Camilla said in British Vogue’s July 2022 issue.

The Duchess of Cornwall went on, calling it a nice way to unwind. “It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation,” she explained. You just sit and be together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPgj6_0gYj7LJb00
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Paul Chiasson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Diana didn’t like that Prince Charles brought books on their honeymoon

Prior to marrying Camilla in 2005, Charles had a rocky marriage to Princess Diana. The two became husband and wife in 1981’s “wedding of the century.” After separating in 1992 their highly-publicized split became official when they divorced in 1996.

Long before their split, when they were newlyweds, Charles and Diana embarked on their honeymoon. They spent 14 days on the Royal Yacht Britannia before rounding out the trip with a stay at Balmoral Castle.

While Camilla said she and Charles enjoy reading in the same room together, newlywed Diana didn’t take kindly to the idea. She went into a fit of rage about her husband’s books.

As royal biographer Penny Junor wrote in her book, The Duchess: The Untold Story, she’d been offended Charles “should prefer to bury his head in a book rather than sit and talk to her.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth 'Felt Uncomfortable' With Prince William & His Family Traveling By Helicopter, Royal Watcher Reveals

Grounded! Prince William and his family will be scaling back on their time in helicopters, according to royal commentator Richard Palmer. "I mean, I think they've been curtailed with [flying in a helicopter] a little bit," Palmer told the Express. "I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter."
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shock: Sussex Pair Spark Rumors That Oprah Winfrey Is One Of Lilibet Diana’s Godmothers, Talk Show Host Responds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana was christened in the United States last year. The adorable youngster turned 1-year-old last month but no one knows who her godparents are. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t initially unveil the names of Archie Harrison’s godparents public to protect their...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen’s strict and unbreakable dinner table rule revealed

It should come as no surprise that Queen Elizabeth II expects the people around her to follow a few rules as she has been in power for the longest period in history. The staff of Queen Elizabeth II is required to adhere to royal procedure and decorum at all times, but it appears the monarch's grandchildren are also subject to the same standards.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Tl#The Duchess Of Cornwall#Parliament
epicstream.com

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank Shock: Couple Leaves U.K. To Escape All The Drama In Buckingham? Pair Reportedly George Clooney And Amal Alamuddin's New Neighbors In Portugal

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot on October 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. While the groom is a known member of the British royal family, the groom, for his part, is a British wine entrepreneur, Casamigos Tequila brand ambassador and socialite.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Prince Harry Article in The Mail on Sunday Was “Defamatory,” Judge Rules

Parts of an article in The Mail on Sunday about Prince Harry’s legal claim against the British government’s Home Office was defamatory, a High Court judge in London has ruled. The Duke of Sussex had filed a claim against the newspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers Limited in February after an article that, his team claimed, caused “serious damage to his reputation and substantial hurt, embarrassment and distress, which is continuing.” A judge on Friday ruled that parts of the article were indeed defamatory.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' Comparisons and 'Benny Hill' Theme: Hugh Grant and Other Stars React to Boris Johnson...
CELEBRITIES
House Digest

The Untold Truth Of Buckingham Palace

What do you get if you cross a buck, a king, and a ham? A palace! And not just any palace but one renowned worldwide as a historical landmark where the British royal family has resided for centuries. Sitting in the heart of London, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II has survived two World Wars, social upheaval, abdications, scandals, and even a break-in or two. Yet, much like the monarchy or a relic from a bygone age, it remains standing. Today, Buckingham Palace is a tourist hotspot. Crowds flock from all corners of the globe to have their picture taken outside the royal residence. The great and good go there to be knighted, dignitaries and politicians take tea there, and Brian May from Queen occasionally plays guitar solos on its sprawling roof, as per Metro.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Risque jokes, sneaky ciggies with Jeremy Clarkson (who admires the 'twinkle in her eye') and a secret love of gnomes: Camilla reveals her innate sense of fun as never before in ITV show - and dresses her Jack Russells for Country Life's 'girls in pearls'

It is a story of childhood vengeance which is yet to be forgotten more than half a century on. As a child, the Duchess of Cornwall, fresh from a row with her younger sister Annabel, stole her teddy bear and buried it under the roses in her grandmother’s garden.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Tom Cruise Spots Kate Middleton In Yellow Dress At Wimbledon Weeks After 'Maverick' Premiere

Kate Middleton garnered plenty of attention from her fellow attendees at Wimbledon Saturday — including Tom Cruise. The "Mission: Impossible" star, 60, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, were both seated in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during Saturday's women's final, but Cruise was a few rows behind Middleton.
TENNIS
Elle

What Kate Middleton Is Like During Her Off-Duty Visits to a London Trampoline Park With Her Kids

Much of Kate Middleton's day-to-day life is kept private when she isn't at royal events, but a source gave a surprising amount of detail to Hello! about where Kate takes her children Prince George, 8; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4, in London frequently: a local trampoline park in southwest London. The source's testimony paints a clearer picture of the Duchess's off-duty lifestyle—and how she doesn't seem too much different from other parents there.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Harry Just Scored a Major Win in His Ongoing Defamation Case

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life is now fully settled in the United States, the couple still has some unfinished business to attend to in the United Kingdom. Namely, Prince Harry is in the midst of a libel suit against one tabloid, who made certain claims regarding the Duke of Sussex’s fight to hire security for his family during their trip overseas for the Platinum Jubilee. But one royal insider has intel regarding Harry’s defamation suit, and it appears the father of two earned a major legal victory.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Charles Had a ‘Very Special’ First Meeting With Granddaughter Lilibet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amid all the hustle and bustle of the historic Platinum Jubilee, there were a few sweet moments and interactions between members of the royal family that were thoughtfully kept away from prying eyes and cameras. Among those reunions, Queen Elizabeth II finally got to meet her great-granddaughter and namesake Lilibet — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child. But the newly-minted 1-year-old also met another member of the family, who couldn’t have been happier to see her. Prince Charles and Lilibet reportedly met during the Platinum Jubilee, and the details of their get-together are absolutely endearing.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

137K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy