UPDATE: A spokesperson for Zippy’s Giant Burgers said they will be closing Saturday, instead of Sunday. “We didn’t anticipate such a strong reaction from the public,” KIRO 7 News was told. According to the the West Seattle Blog, Zippy’s will not have enough food to sustain them beyond Saturday, and since there are no deliveries on Saturday, Saturday will be the last day. They will open at 10 a.m.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO