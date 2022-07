The Pine-Richland School District was working toward a policy that would protect marginalized students. Then came parent protests and the firing of a popular coach. The Pine-Richland School District occupies a rectangle of rolling hills in northern Allegheny County, part of a fast-growing region of suburbs near where the Pennsylvania Turnpike meets I-79. Like its neighbors, the Hampton Township and North Allegheny school districts, Pine-Richland is highly ranked on sites like Niche, and new homes quickly fill with families.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO