July 8 fishing report from Byron Stout

Thomas Barber’s 39-inch Blind Pass snook was his biggest fish ever, even bigger than dad Steve’s 37-inch personal best snook caught the same day, while the Tampa anglers explored local waters.

Ancient Romans believed the dog star, Sirius, was responsible for summer’s intense heat, as it joined the sun in the daytime sky. In Southwest Florida, we just believe the dog days will be really hot, from now through August 11.

Thus, getting out early in the relative cool of the mornings may be your best chance for hot fishing.

Another way to beat the heat is to head well offshore, where thermoclines keep fish cool. The weather should be good all weekend.

ESTERO BAY: Rick Mercer sent in this shot of his wife, Char, who converted a live finger mullet into a lively tussle with a nice snook in Wiggins Pass.

Char Mercer’s nice snook couldn’t resist a live finger mullet, last Saturday in Wiggins Pass.

Get Hooked Charters Capt. Matt DeAngelis reports good trout action on the central flats of Estero Bay, where West Palm Beach angler Mallory Williams caught eight specks that were attracted to D.O.A. Deadly Combos — plastic shrimp under a clacker cork rig.

SANIBEL: Bill and Bobby Perz were up with the Dog Star Wednesday morning, casting gold Johnson Sprite spoons at the mouth of Tarpon Bay. Bill caught a relatively rare inshore barracuda, and Bobby released a nice red, before they moved up around the MacKeever Keys and got into a bunch of trout and ladyfish.

About the time his dad, Bill, was reeling in a barracuda, Bobby Perz’s gold spoon was catching the attention of this nice redfish.

Fort Myers angler Bob Beville gave his nephews from Tampa some hot tips on where to catch bait, and then big snook. Steve Barber started a great day in the morning with a 37-incher caught just south of Boca Grande Pass. Later, Steve’s son Thomas caught not only his personal best snook, but his personal best fish ever, a 39-incher that also hit on a live thread herring, this time in Blind Pass.

Mike Westra of Lehr’s Economy Tackle reports customers fishing with mutton minnows (mojarra) in the narrow trough now running through Blind Pass caught several snook, as expected, as well as a 30-inch mutton snapper. Anglers also continue to use live “pass crabs,” dip-netted off the surface on evening outgoing tides, to catch tarpon at the C-span of the Sanibel Causeway.

PINE ISLAND: Wildfly Charters Capt. Gregg McKee reports his anglers over the past week have been jumping lots of juvenile tarpon that have been busting glass minnows (bay anchovies) along the mangroves of Matlacha Pass. Small white flies have been outfishing everything, including spinning lures. He also got his daughter, Sophie, out for a family trip Sunday. He was expecting tarpon but instead found young blacktip sharks all over a basin just north of Matlacha, where live baits were being gobbled right at the surface.

Eleven-year-old Sophie McKee used a live bait to tempt this young blacktip shark in Matlacha Pass, on a busman’s holiday with her dad, Wildfly Charters Capt. Gregg McKee.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR: King Fisher bay boat guides have had a trio of good prospects for anglers to choose from over the past week. Chumming the holes in the harbor’s mid to lower sections has produced blacktip and blacknose sharks on cut baits, and a few Spanish mackerel on freelined live baits. East side shorelines south to Pirate Harbor have been good for snook action, as well as mangrove snapper to 12 inches, on live shrimp and, mostly, live sardines. And sardines taken into Punta Gorda Isles canals and turning basins have proven attractive to tarpon in the 10-pound class.

OFFSHORE: Mike Westra reports customers at Lehr’s have been turning more and more from cut baits to slow-pitch jigs for just about everything in deeper offshore waters. Red snapper are a big target species during the summer open season, with red, gag and scamp groupers always welcome. What’s new has been a trend toward downsizing the flat metal jigs from weights in excess of 120 grams (four-plus ounces) to 50- to 80-gram sizes (about 2 to 3 ounces), thereby vastly increasing the available species to include snappers including yellowtails, mangroves, big vermilions and lanes, as well as everything the big jigs catch.

Capt. Dave Hanson’s Fishbuster Charter out of Bonita Beach with the Brian Fuller party was good for a dozen grunts and a lane snapper in the cooler, and fun with two dozen short red grouper and a couple of sublegal yellowtails. They fished with squid, 20 miles out of New Pass.

Two King Fisher trips to depths around 65 feet out of Boca Grande Pass were good for lots of lanes and porgies, a few grunts and a couple of mangs, plus two nice red grouper to 28 inches among Saturday’s usual bunch of shorts. Sharks continued to take their share of bottom fish on the way up, and one four-foot barracuda didn’t get away with attempted thievery.

FRESHWATER

LAKE TRAFFORD: Lake Trafford Marina reports virtually nothing biting in the Immokalee lake, although sales of live domestic shiners remain good to anglers trucking south for peacock bass in Everglades and Big Cypress canals. For inspiration on giving Lake Trafford a try, check out this pink-tagged bass.

This pink-tagged bass is worth a minimum of $6,000 to the angler who catches it in Lake Trafford by September 30. Check out this week’s Fish Tip for details.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE: Roland Martin Marina & Resort Capt. Bo White reports Big O bass have been a real challenge to keep up with as they move around the lake following baitfish concentrations. Whether baiting with live golden shiners or artificials, the key has been moving around until finding fish, with the area just north of Cochran’s Pass a good place to start. For insurance, the guide recommends taking ultralight spinning gear and a few crickets along for bluegills, while prospecting. The bluegills will soon return to bedding areas around the full moon on July 11.

Jessica Nape’s nice bass hit a wild shiner just north of Cochran’s Pass, on her trip with Roland Martin Marina & Resort Capt. Bo White.

PIC OF THE WEEK

Bill Perz was up with the sun Wednesday, and casting a gold Johnson Sprite spoon when this barracuda took exception, at the mouth of Tarpon Bay.

Early birds will catch some pretty sunrises, and maybe a barracuda!

FISH TIP

In celebration of Florida’s Trophy Catch bass fishing recognition program, the FWC has tagged and released 10 whopper bass in separate lakes around Florida, including Immokalee’s Lake Trafford. Two of the pink-tagged bass already have earned their captors $6,000 each in Bass Pro Shop and Aftco gift cards. But eight bass remain at large, worth the same prizes, and eligible for $10,000 more in a drawing among tag returners. To qualify for prizes, tags must be returned by September 30, after which they’ll fetch only the standard $100 for tag returns. To up the interest in the contest, FWC has just released maps of the areas in which the tagged bass have been released — very likely starting spots for casting, given that bass can be real home bodies. For complete rules of the contest, click here.

For a detailed look at Lake Trafford’s fishing opportunities, check out the article in the latest issue of FWC’s Freshwater Angler.

HOT SPOTS

No. 1: Charlotte Harbor for sharks and mackerel in the middle; snook and snapper along the east side.

No. 2: Matlacha Pass for tarpon along the mangroves and blacktips in the basins.

No. 3: Blind Pass for snook and more.

No. 4: MacKeever Keys for trout.

No. 5: Tarpon at the Sanibel Causeway C-span.

No. 6: Trout in Estero Bay.

No. 7: W-a-a-y offshore for snappers, groupers and more.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE

No. 1: Observation Shoal for bass and bluegill.