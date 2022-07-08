ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volkswagen Unveils Never-Before-Seen Phaeton D2 Concept Car

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month marks 20 years of the Volkswagen Phaeton, a large, luxury executive saloon car that paved the way for the German marque’s Touareg and Arteon while also becoming an affordable benchmark in its class. Rivaling the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E Class and Audi’s A6, it came...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 2

Related
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Electric Car in 2022 and Is it Worth Buying?

Electric cars were once only affordable to those willing to spend large amounts of cash. More recently, mainstream car brands have jumped on the EV bandwagon and are manufacturing electric cars, with some at very affordable prices. Here are some of the cheapest electric cars in 2022. 1. 2022 Nissan...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concept Cars#Luxury Car#Vehicles#The Volkswagen Phaeton#German#Mercedes#The Phaeton D2
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
Autoweek.com

The 10 Cars Catalytic Converter Thieves Target Most Often

Catalytic converters: you never think about them until the day you go to start your car and discover the one that was once attached to your vehicle is gone. The biggest clues your catalytic converter might have been stolen? An excessive amount of engine noise and noxious fumes coming from underneath the car.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Top Speed

10 Must-Know Facts About the Dodge Tomahawk

Concept vehicles don’t come much crazier than the Dodge Tomahawk, a four-wheeled ’motorcycle’ powered by an 8.3-liter V-10 engine from a Dodge Viper. The Dodge Tomahawk’s top speed was rated at 420 mph, but no one ever was foolish enough to try it out. Had someone tried it, it could’ve been the fastest motorcycle in the world. Only one was built by Dodge, but nine others were built by Neiman Marcus and sold for $550,000 each!
CARS
electrek.co

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of e-bikes that need to be recharged all the time? Well, the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike takes range to the next level with up to 200 miles per charge. On top of that, it can reach speeds of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the street, making it a great choice to travel around town. Today’s deal saves you $200 from its normal going rate with our exclusive coupon code below, dropping the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike to $6,399 shipped. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy