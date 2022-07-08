ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorba Linda, CA

Here’s where to find religious discrimination in the United States

By Tad Walch
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. The recent release of a new rendering of the Yorba Linda California Temple raised an obvious question. Why change the temple’s exterior design days before the groundbreaking...

