Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes new concert event, ‘RPO Under the Stars’

Looking for something fun to do Friday night? The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has you covered.

The group is hosting a brand new event at Parcel 5 in Downtown Rochester called ‘RPO Under the Stars.’

“It is a free show to see the full RPO orchestra outside, under the stars, downtown. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing. We’re so excited to do it,” said Kara Osipovitch, the Special Events Manager for the City of Rochester.

Osipovitch said pre-pandemic, they had RPO join them for a 4th of July outdoor concert, but they didn’t get as many people as they had hoped over the holiday. They’re hoping this event will draw more people downtown to enjoy a fun evening.

“We’re so happy and we finally have a space to do it in Parcel 5. You might have come down for Jazz Fest and gone to Parcel 5, so we know people love coming down, it’s a very central location, so we’re super excited to have it tonight,” Osipovitch said.

Osipovitch said this event is just another fun activity for families to take part in, as the city works to draw more people to explore all the Downtown area has to offer.

“It’s very important to us, to my office, and to the city, to provide opportunities for special events to happen outside and for people and families to have something to do for free and have it be affordable and accessible to everybody,” Osipovitch said.

‘RPO Under the Stars’ isn’t the only event RPO is hosting this summer. Throughout July, they also have ‘Around the Town’ concert series every Tuesday night.

“’Around the Towns’ we have done for almost a decade now and they are ensemble concerts of the RPO, so they’ll have smaller versions of the big orchestra, jazz or horns, or all different variations,” Osipovitch said.

The concerts are in all four city quadrants and are in very localized, neighborhood-type parks. Osipovitch said the shows are informal and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the show.

“What’s really cool is that we partner with local neighborhood organizations for these. So some of the neighborhoods enhance it with other things, like in the Park Avenue neighborhood, they usually have a hot dog cookout along with the RPO, or in the Joseph Avenue neighborhood, they bring a big stage and they add dancers or they add other artistic elements and creative elements to it, so it becomes more of a full night of performances, and not just the RPO,” Osipovitch said.

While these RPO concerts are free, you can learn more about them by clicking here .

Grounds open Friday at 5:30 p.m. for ‘RPO Under the Stars.’ No tickets are required and food and drinks will be available for purchase. You’re encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

