British Olympic star Mo Farah has told the BBC in a shocking revelation that he was trafficked as a child from Africa and forced to work as a domestic servant in the U.K. The long-distance runner, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the nation’s greatest athletes, was flown from Djibouti at the age of 9 by a woman he had never met. Farah was then forced to work caring for another family’s children, he recounted in an interview to be aired Wednesday as part of the documentary “The Real Mo Farah” on BBC One.

WORLD ・ 26 MINUTES AGO