Russia is making huge inroads into the world’s third-largest oil market and is well on its way to becoming one of India’s largest oil suppliers, replacing historical suppliers Saudi Arabia and Iraq.India’s crude oil imports from Russia soared to 21 per cent in June, making Moscow the second-largest oil supplier to India, according to numbers provided by data and analytics company Kpler to The Independent. To put this in perspective, until 2021, Russia was only the tenth-largest oil supplier to India. Shunned by many of its traditional European buyers after its invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s sale of cheap crude...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO