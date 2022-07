Disbelief has gripped Japan as the country, which has some of the strongest gun laws and the lowest rates of gun-related crimes in the world, comes to terms with the death of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.Mr Abe, 67, was shot twice during his speech at the Nara Prefecture on Friday morning and was airlifted for emergency treatment, but died of his injuries at a hospital in the cityDoctors said he died at 5.03pm – about five and a half hours after he was shot. They said the bullet penetrated his heart and that he had no vital signs...

