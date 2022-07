The Hope Fire Department responded to a grass fire on the Hope Airport property on the southwest corner of the property well away from any structures shortly before 11 am Monday. Several other area fire departments including Washington and Cross Roads were paged out. The Forestry Service was also paged out. Thankfully temperatures were only in the high 80’s at the time of the fire. Hempstead County is under a burn ban due to dry conditions.

