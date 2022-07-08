ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Boris and Carrie Johnson’s planned wedding party being moved from Chequers

By Ashley Cowburn and Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMKrw_0gYj32lt00

Boris and Carrie Johnson will no longer host a delayed wedding party at the prime minister ’s grace and favour Chequers residence during his final days in office.

It comes after reports the couple had been planning a celebration on 30 July with friends and family – despite the prime minister announcing on Thursday he will resign from No 10 when a new Tory leader is elected.

In an attempt to defend Mr Johnson, the newly installed education secretary suggested on Friday it is “churlish to be negative” about the soirée at the 16th century Buckingham country house.

But it is understood the pair, who married in a low-key, private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year with a handful of guest, are now planning to move the wedding to a different location.

The Evening Standard reported last month that this would take the form of a “champagne-soaked soiree” at the prime minister’s country residence to celebrate the couple’s first anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suf4R_0gYj32lt00

It had been suggested that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as a caretaker prime minister in part to see this through – although this claim was denied by Downing Street.

The Mirror said it was told by two separate sources that the pair were keen to go ahead with the celebrations. “It beggars belief that even after all the criticism Johnson has faced regarding integrity and probity, one of the reasons he is staying is to have his wedding party at Chequers,” a source told the newspaper.

“It’s a national asset not his personal home,” they added. “The Johnsons should do the decent thing and find a different venue. And Boris should do the decent thing and leave No 10 immediately”.

But Mr Cleverly had earlier told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that a new prime minister should let the couple have their wedding party at Chequers even if Mr Johnson is gone by then.

Mr Cleverly said: “I think that if that is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead.

“Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse… I think it’s churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Johnson
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Party#Champagne#Grace And Favour#Downing Street#Uk#Tory#Mirror
OK! Magazine

Mike Tindall Uses Derogatory Word To Describe Prince Harry's Behavior During Royal Event — But People Side With The Rugby Player!

Mike Tindall apparently is not happy with Prince Harry. According to The Express, after the concert for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which was broadcast live from Buckingham Palace, Tindall referred to the prince, 37, as that of a "b****rd."However, people fully agreed with the statement. One person wrote, “As an American, I have no idea what Mike Tindall said, but if it's bleeped out, he's not wrong," while another added, "I must say, I really hope he said it! #StandWithMike."A third user added, "Not that I am a fan of Tindall but he is correct.”On his podcast, "The Good The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Kate Middleton and Prince William Kiss in an Extremely Rare PDA at Polo Match

Kate Middleton and Prince William pulled a very rare move today, publicly displaying their affection for each other at the Royal Charity Polo Cup. The couple kissed in front of photographers, and at one point, they were photographed with an arm wrapped around each other. Kate's appearance was a surprise but meaningful addition to the charity match.
CELEBRITIES
People

Meghan Markle's New Pinky Ring Revealed — and It Has a Hidden Message for Women's Empowerment

Meghan Markle is known for her commitment to sustainable and meaningful fashion — and her latest style statement is no exception. The Duchess of Sussex debuted two new glittering diamond rings at the Invictus Games in April. She also wore the rings to Queen Elizabeth's recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They were on display during a playful moment with some of the younger royal family members during Trooping the Colour.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Wife of billionaire ex-Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed launches High Court legal battle to stop construction of huge crematorium half-a-mile from their £4.6m 17th century Surrey manor

The wife of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed has launched a High Court bid to stop a massive crematorium being built a half mile from their luxury mansion in Surrey. Heini Wathen-Fayed, 67, is suing over plans to erect a huge funeral site on green belt land close to their 17th century £4.6m manor home in Oxted.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Where's Boo? TV host sparks wild conspiracy theory about Amber Heard's 'missing' Yorkshire Terrier

A TV presenter has hinted at a conspiracy theory regarding the whereabouts of one of Amber Heard's dogs after suggesting her Yorkshire Terrier Boo has gone 'missing'. Cooper Lawrence spoke to Sunrise on Thursday about Heard's infamous visit to Australia in 2015 when she broke biosecurity laws by failing to declare her dogs Pistol and Boo upon her arrival in the country with then-husband Johnny Depp.
PETS
People

Prince Charles' 'Utterly Charming' Moment with Prince Louis Showed His Sweet Side as a Grandpa

Prince Charles' sweet bond with his grandson Prince Louis was on full display during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 4-year-old Prince Louis went viral for his adorable antics, from making faces at mom Kate Middleton to excitedly dancing around while watching the parade pass by in front of Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy