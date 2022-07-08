ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

‘It keeps getting bigger and better’: Georgia Hall thrilled to be part of rise in women’s golf

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ecKN_0gYj2yTd00

Georgia Hall is thrilled to be part of the meteoric rise of women’s golf and insists power and distance are now crucial to competing in the majors.

Hall, the 2018 Women’s British Open champion, is currently ranked 28th in the world and keen to contend once more in the majors amid a sharp rise in competition.

The 26-year-old finished in a tie for 21st at last month’s Women’s PGA Championship, which caught the eye after doubling prize money to $9 million.

And Hall is looking forward to even more growth in the game at The Evian Championship before the AIG Women’s British Open at Muirfield from 4 August.

“It’s fantastic, doubling prize funds, it’s unheard of, it keeps getting bigger and better. It’s a great time for women’s golf,” Hall, an ambassador for the R&A on its Claret Jug Tour ahead of the 150th Open, told the Independent .

“It’s good to be in the middle, I’m quite young and part of it. To play in the biggest events in the world and compete against the best.

“The standard of women’s golf has improved so much over the last three years, people can see our talent and how good we are as players from all over the world.

“The AIG Women’s Open, everybody can see us in person, it’s fantastic, they don’t get to do it a lot, Muirfield is very special. They’ve done a fantastic job to get us to play there.”

Six of the last eight major winners currently inside the top LPGA Tour’s top 25 in average driving distance, including Minjee Lee (24th), Jennifer Kupcho (24th), Nelly Korda (14th), Yuka Saso (5th) and Patty Tavatanakit (13th).

Hall possesses enough distance to compete with the best, currently ranked 44th on the LPGA Tour with an average distance of 263.5 yards, and believes there will be even more emphasis on the physical side of the game moving forward.

“Women’s golf has improved so much over the past few years and it’s only getting better. The majors continue to showcase our talents,” Hall adds.

“Power is coming into it now, five or six years ago players who didn’t hit it far could win majors, but I don’t think that is happening anymore.

“Courses are getting longer, you need to come in with more spin and higher approach shots into pins to make birdies.

“You do that with power and hitting more distance. That’ll keep happening in the next few years.”

Georgia Hall is supporting The 150th Open Championship Claret Jug Tour , in partnership with HSBC UK. The tour has visited schools, golf clubs, city centres, HSBC branches across the UK/IRE and will finish at St Andrews ahead of The 150th Open in July.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.Woods did not speak...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
Yardbarker

PGA Tour under investigation because of LIV Golf?

If you thought the rivalry between the PGA Tour and rival LIV Golf league couldn't get any crazier, hold onto your hats — because it just got crazier. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the Department of Justice — yes, you read that correctly — is launching an investigation into whether the established tour used anti-competitive measures in its battle against Greg Norman's breakaway golf league.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Hall#Golf Course#Golf Clubs#British Open#Open Championship#Women S Pga Championship#The Aig Women#R A#Lpga Tour#Minj
The Spun

Major Sponsor 'Pauses' Partnership With 2 LIV Golfers

A pair of golfers in the LIV Golf Series will reportedly be down a major sponsorship going forward. Over the weekend, Mastercard senior VP of communications Seth Eisen confirmed that the brand has paused its relationship with Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell, citing "uncertainties around their standing." We have paused...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Scottish Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday

Three rounds are complete at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, and 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele looks to make it back-to-back wins in his past two PGA Tour starts heading into Sunday's action. The No. 11-ranked Schauffele holds a two-stroke lead over Rafa Cabrera Bello at 7 under after making a Saturday surge with a 4-under 66, which tied for the lowest round of the day. That came just a day after Schauffele put himself back into contention with a 5-under 65 in the second round, the lowest score of any player that day.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Teams and tee times for the Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Open Championship week on the Old Course will commence with the Celebration of Champions on Monday. A collection of 40 Open and R&A champions will compete on 10 four-person teams. They will play the first, second, 17th and 18th holes at St. Andrews, with the two lowest scores among the four players counting on each hole. The team with the lowest four-hole score will win.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

BRITISH OPEN ’22: Famous quotes about St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A collection of quotes on the Old Course at St. Andrews:. “St. Andrews has got a character and features that you find nowhere else. You can play a damned good shot and find the ball in a damned bad place. That is the real game of golf.” — George Duncan, 1920 British Open champion.
WORLD
Golf Channel

An in-depth, hole-by-hole look at St. Andrews' Old Course

No. 1 – Par 4, 375 yards. 2015 scoring average: 3.84 (13) Scouting report: A short opening hole with no bunkers in the generous fairway, the only issue being the Swilcan Burn that runs down the right side of the fairway and across the face of the green. As with everything at St. Andrews, the wind dictates the ease of this hole. It can be a long iron off the tee and a lob wedge, or a driver and mid-iron. Players should avoid going after a hole location toward the front of the green.
GOLF
Golf Channel

R&A disinvites Greg Norman from Open past-champion festivities

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Greg Norman, who has become the ultimate disruptor with his LIV Golf series, was informed by the R&A he was not invited to participate in Monday’s Celebration of Champions event or the Champions’ Dinner next week in St. Andrews. “The 150th Open is...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Defending Open champion Collin Morikawa says returning the Claret Jug 'sucked', but hopes it can spark his season ahead of the 150th Open at St Andrews... as the American insists he is 'here to win a tournament'

Defending Open champion Collin Morikawa admits it 'sucked' to have to hand back the Claret Jug, but hopes doing so can spark his season into life. Morikawa won his second major title at Royal St George's last year and gets to keep a replica version of the Claret Jug for life, but the real thing was returned to the R&A clubhouse on Monday ahead of this week's 150th Open at St Andrews.
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy