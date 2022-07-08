ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha, Lincoln airports receive grants for projects

By NTV News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Two major Nebraska airports will receive thousands of dollars in grant money for various projects. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Omaha Eppley Airport will get $20 million toward their terminal access road project, while the Lincoln Airport will get $850,000 thousand for terminal modernizations....

Omaha, Lincoln Among Country's Least-Stressed Cities

(Undated) -- Omaha and Lincoln are two of America's least-stressed cities. WalletHub ranked the country's 182 largest cities based on stress, ranking Omaha 160th and Lincoln 174th. WalletHub says the most-stressed city in the U.S. is Cleveland, Ohio and the least-stressed city is South Burlington, Vermont. A full list of cities is available here.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha highway to be affected by lane closures until late November

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers on one busy road can expect some lengthy construction. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic on a portion of West Center Road/US-275 will be affected by a project for bridge repairs and pavement overlay. Construction will take place where West Center Road...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Mike Flood formally submitted his resignation Monday so he can begin his new job as Congressman. Flood, of Norfolk, was elected June 28 to fill the rest of Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House. Fortenberry resigned last March after he was convicted in federal court of lying to the FBI over illegal campaign contributions.
NEBRASKA STATE
New Record Set At Nebraska Community Blood Bank

(KFOR NEWS July 11, 2022) The Nebraska Community Blood Bank has set a new 2 day blood drive record. Thursday and Friday’s Broadcasters United for Life Blood Drive brought in 173 units. 2023 is the 10th year for the organized 2-day drive and NCBB staff are already gearing up...
NEBRASKA STATE
NTV's Grow: July 10, 2022

The summer of storms continues as more farmers deal with the aftermath of severe weather. We hear from those cleaning up after a tornado in Merrick County and Nebraska Extension visits about crop conditions. Plus Senator Deb Fischer finds bipartisan support as she meets with ag leaders on cattle market...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
Monday Weather Phenomenon In Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service reports a rare weather event happened Monday morning in part of Nebraska. Between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., the weather service says winds up to around 60 miles per hour and a rapid but brief warming spike in temperatures occurred in the Kearney and Hastings area.
HASTINGS, NE
Pro-choice advocates rally in Omaha

Thousands of Nebraskans signed petitions that call for voters to present a valid ID to be able to vote in the state. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana finished gathering signatures this afternoon just minutes before they were due at the secretary of state's office. Election 2022: Nebraska State Senator Mike Flood...
OMAHA, NE
This Is The Best Lake In Nebraska

Nebraska has many lakes scattered around the state. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Nebraska is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
NEBRASKA STATE
7817 N 94 Circle, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68122

Ashley Cerveny, M: 402-618-5732, [email protected], https://www.kw.com - Wow! Come checkout this newly complete ranch home by THI builder in the newly developed Lake Cunningham Village! It is now available for purchase! Schedule a showing today or come to the open house Sat, July 9 from 10am-Noon or Sunday, July 10 from 10:30-12:30 You will be amazed at all the standard features! - SS appliances (including refrigerator) - Tankless Water Heater - Soft-close drawers in kitchen + baths - Large walk-in closet in owners bedroom - Sprinkler System - Quartz Countertops throughout - Vaulted Ceilings (ranch Plan) - main floor laundry - Extra storage/built-in cabinets in main bathroom and as an added bonus..the basement 4th bedroom/closet are framed and the ceiling is drywalled. Less work for you! Contact Listing agent for additional questions or for a list of other available lots/plans being built! 402-618-5732.
OMAHA, NE
5623 S 190th Terrace, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68135

Lisa Marie Zimmerman, M: 402-660-9078, [email protected], www.betteromaha.com - AWESOME Millard home with park like setting and treed private backyard. This home has one of the largest lots in the subdivision, with a 6' wood privacy fence surrounding the property & backyard fire pit and picnic table area. There is a smaller chain link fence sectioning off a small area of the yard, near the house perfect for pets or kids. Fresh carpet & paint throughout home December 2021. Large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, all appliances stay! Deck off back is perfect for entertaining (new stain last season). Gate in the back leads to a path to the community play ground & SPLASH pad. Lower level has an additional sink with cabinets and counter top space with 3/4 bathroom perfect for a mother-in-law suite.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Benson Tower residents reveal concerns about building issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several residents from Benson Tower turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations. “Wow, my whole floor is done for,” said Anthony. Anthony, a Benson Tower resident, in February used a shirt to sop...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Man Escapes Injuries Following Jet Ski Fire

An Omaha, Nebraska, man escapes with minor injuries after the jet skit he was working caught on fire. The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened Friday evening at the 3.7 mile mark of the Glaize Arm. 58-year-old Michael Rosenberger was on the dock working on the...
OMAHA, NE
Outdoor notes: Seven unusual places to stay at Nebraska’s state parks

Ready for some adventure? Ditch your hotel room this summer and stay somewhere a bit unconventional – like a tepee or a remodeled caboose. Nebraska’s state parks have several unexpected opportunities like these that you might want to try. Here are several lodging options that are sure to...
NEBRASKA STATE
8500 W Davey Road, Raymond, Lancaster County, NE, 68428

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Walk-out ranch with 10 beautiful acres just East of Branched Oak Lake! Enjoy the peace and quiet in this 3 bed, 2 bath home with wood floors, remodeled basement, and plenty of updates. Backs to an abundance of mature trees and wildlife. Invisible fence lines stay with the property. Very nice 30 x 50 cement floor steel building/garage with a corner office. Won't last long!
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

