GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Several kayakers who got stranded on the Kalamazoo River in Allegan County’s Gun Plain Township had to be rescued Saturday. According to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, authorities responded to a call that several people in kayaks were stuck, and one person was in the water hanging onto a log. One of the individuals reportedly had a deep cut on their face.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO