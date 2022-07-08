ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Wins Latest Legal Battle Against Mail On Sunday

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
 3 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

Prince Harry has won a legal battle against the UK’s Mail on Sunday, with parts of an article about the Duke of Sussex’s security arrangements called “defamatory.”

The Prince, who has been involved with a number of such cases along with wife Meghan Markle, sued the paper’s owner Associated Newspapers Limited for an article about controversies relating to his security arrangements. Markle won a legal battle against the same paper for publishing a private letter she sent to father Thomas Markle late last year.

The article about Harry was titled: Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.

Harry’s lawyers successfully argued that the article was defamatory and implied he had “lied,” “tried to manipulate public opinion” and tried to “keep his legal fight with the government secret from the public.”

Harry has requested aggravated damages for libel, an injunction barring the Mail on Sunday from re-publishing the claims and an order to compel the Mail on Sunday to publish its judgment.

Lara Covey
3d ago

Him and his wife claim they want to step out of the linelight but every day they seek out attention from multiple media sites. Money grubby attention seekers.

Janet Porteous
3d ago

that is the only way to shut up all the nasty thing they have been saying about Harry and Meghan , this will not stop the gossipers and a nasty paper from writing things that they are not sure of they need to have their stories straight before the print stuff about them and not about them alone everybody else they have a thing for arion Megan and that's why they want to destroy them may God continue to bless them and shine upon them in Jesus name 🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇❤️❤️❤️ who God bless no man curse thank God for princess Diana blessing is still following Harry

